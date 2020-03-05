Celebrate your health, home and style at the Women’s Expo

An annual expo will be returning for its 22nd year.

The West Michigan Women’s Expo will be held from March 13-15 at DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW.

The three-day expo will feature fashion, home décor, a garden rest area, products, food sampling, health screening and assessment, door prizes, shopping and entertainment for girls and women alike. More than 350 women-owned and women-focused businesses will be on-site.

The featured speaker will be J Schwanke, host of PBS’s “J Schwanke’s Life in Bloom.” He will share his tips and tricks for flower arrangements.

There also will be pampering services such as massage, waxing, hair styling, eyelashes, teeth whitening, makeover demonstrations and more. The expo also will feature a runway fashion show.

Some of the interactive activities include creating home décor wood signs with Ellis Lane Workshop, canvas painting with Wine & Canvas and make and take cup with Life Expressions.

Expo goers will have the opportunity to donate blood during the event.

“From shopping to fashion to health and wellness, this year’s larger expo really does promise to offer a fun experience to the women of West Michigan,” said Pam Glass, president of Kohler Expos. “The very best from around our state will be on hand, providing demonstrations, sampling and interactive activities in a larger setting.”

For more information, including times, visit the Women’s Expo website.