Bank launching prom dress drive in Kalamazoo

Students in need will be able to choose from a variety of free prom dresses and accessories this month, thanks to a bank in the region.

Comerica Bank is hosting its first prom dress drive in southwest Michigan at three branches in the area in partnership with The Cinderella Project of Kalamazoo, March 6-20.

The banking centers will collect new or gently used prom dresses, as well as accessories such as jewelry, shoes, purses and wraps, and Comerica will give the donated dresses and accessories to The Cinderella Project of Kalamazoo, a nonprofit that coordinates a one-day, annual event providing the items to high schoolers in need.

The 2020 Cinderella Project event is set for March 27 at the Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan’s Kalamazoo location, at 601 W. Maple St.

“The Cinderella Project of Kalamazoo is so incredibly grateful to Comerica Bank for coming in this year and donating prom dresses to teenagers in need,” said Adrienne Wissner, founder of The Cinderella Project of Kalamazoo. “Without partners like Comerica, we wouldn’t be able to collect and donate dresses for hundreds of high schoolers in the Kalamazoo area — and provide all of them the opportunity to attend their prom, regardless of personal or financial hardships.”

Comerica Bank started a prom dress drive in 2017 in metro Detroit, and over the past three years, the organization has donated more than 4,500 dresses to Hope Closet.

This is its first year taking the drive to Kalamazoo.

The public can donate any new or gently used prom dress or accessory at the following Comerica Bank locations March 6-20:

Downtown main office, 151 S. Rose St. in Kalamazoo

Maple Hill, 5080 W. Main St. in Kalamazoo

Portage, 7941 S. Westnedge Ave. in Portage

More information on the Kalamazoo prom dress drive is available at comerica.com/promdresswestmi.