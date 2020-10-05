Survey: Michiganders working from home spend nearly 2 hours a week fixing tech problems

Michigan workers operating from home are spending an average of 1.8 hours per week resolving technological issues, according to a new survey.

Ezvid Wiki, a video, software and media company, surveyed 4,020 American workers about their working-from-home experience. The results showed 25% of Michigan employees reported regular technology problems. The number is lower than the reports from Maine, where the survey found that 63% of workers have frequent tech issues, but higher than the 8% the survey found in California.

In terms of time spent fixing the issues, Michigan’s number is not as high as Minnesota’s, where the survey says workers are spending 2.9 hours a week correcting problems. But the survey found that workers in Alaska, North Dakota, Rhode Island and Vermont spend only 25 minutes per week fixing tech issues.