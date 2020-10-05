Windmill Island Gardens extends 2020 season

Windmill Island Gardens will remain open until Oct. 25.

The park, which was scheduled to close Sunday, will remain open on weekends only. The staff will begin tulip planting and other winter preparations, but guests can still visit for virtual windmill tours, Dutch street organ performances, shopping the gift store and exploring acres of gardens.

The extension comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the park to delay its opening earlier this summer. The price of admission has been reduced to $5 for guests 9 and older, while younger children are admitted for free. Some features of the park, including interior windmill tours and carousel rides, will stay closed.

More information is available at cityofholland.com.