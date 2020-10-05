Fall faves

These recipes will warm your kitchen this autumn.

With the leaves tumbling from their branches faster now and the crisp autumn air lingering, it’s time to break out those heartier recipes and comfort foods to warm your home and your belly.

Grand Rapids Magazine rounded up local food bloggers, a cookbook author, a culinary medicine practitioner and more and asked them to share a favorite fall recipe.

So, pull out your apron and give these recipes a try this month.

Mojo in the Crock-Pot

Butternut squash soup

Filipino chicken thigh adobo

Cream of garlic soup or Knoblauchcremesuppe (posting Thursday)

Sausage, sweet potato and Brussels sprout skillet (posting Friday)

Pumpkin apple stew (posting Oct. 12)