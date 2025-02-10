Woosah! Moving to the Trees

Late last year, Outside Coffee Co. next to Woosah Outfitters, 734 Wealthy St SE, closed its doors after six and a half years of serving the community. On Feb. 1, the outdoor-inspired brand announced the closing of its Wealthy St. location for good.

Whether you’re looking for cozy fleeces, whimsical beach towels, bags, or a unique piece of art to hang on your wall, Woosah’s products will still be available online and at the store’s second location in Doglas. Founded by Erica (or Rae for short) Lang, Woosah combines art and apparel, and it’s all inspired by the natural world that Rae holds dear.

“We did have something exciting lined up for the garden space (where Outside Coffee Co was located), unfortunately we were not able to get our Special Land Use permit granted,” Lang told Grand Rapids Magazine in an interview in November. At that time, Rae gave no indication of closing up the Grand Rapids “branch” of her woodblock printing business.

If you’re not familiar with the art form, woodblock printing involves the carving of designs into wooden blocks. The block is then inked and pressed onto paper, fabric, etc.

The backstory: ‘I want to own a shop’

As a young girl, Erica “Rae” Lang told her Aunt Julie, “I want to own a shop.” When her aunt asked, “What will you sell in the shop?” Lang replied, “Things I make.” Though Lang forgot the conversation over time, her aunt, a fellow creative, never did.

Today, Lang makes art that celebrates the outdoors, featuring prints of herons, mushrooms, fish, trees, etc; images inspired by her deep connection to the outdoors— and sells them at her shop in Douglas and online. “Nature, like art, helps me slow down and breathe,” Lang says. Lang’s childhood fantasy of owning a shop didn’t happen overnight. She believed in the need for job security, so she decided to study nursing at Saginaw Valley State University. It didn’t work out, so she tried enrolling in ROTC at CMU. But neither path felt like the right fit. Seeking guidance from her aunt, Lang landed at Kendall College of Art and Design, where she discovered her true calling through woodblock printing—a technique of carving intricate designs into wood and transferring them onto paper or fabric.“I found my medium,” Lang said. In 2011, while still in school, Lang started the LLC that would become Woosah and began selling her wares at pop-up markets before opening her first storefront on Division Ave. in 2015. The shop wasn’t just a place to make and sell art—it became a community hub that fueled Lang’s passion for connection. “It filled my cup,” Lang said. In 2018, Lang and her partner Kelly McPhee moved Woosah to a new location at the corner of Wealthy and Charles SE, where they also opened Outside Coffee Co. adjacent to the shop. The café, with its outdoor seating and seasonal igloos, quickly became a neighborhood favorite. In late 2024, after nearly seven years, Lang and McPhee made the tough decision to close Outside Coffee Co. on Wealthy. Inside, customers can still explore a wide range of hand-crafted goods, from limited-run prints, t-shirts, bandanas, stickers and magnets to adult and kids’ apparel and digital prints, and whimsical items like tattoos and air fresheners. “Everything is pretty small batch,” said Lang, noting that she produces only 24-30 pieces of certain items, making each product that much more special. In December, Lang released a new item each day during the “12 Days of Woosah.” Highlights included a deck of cards, a 2025 wall calendar, a puzzle, and small-batch woven blankets. “I’m most excited about the playing cards and the puzzle,” Lang said. The company’s philosophy is simple: nature inspires, and it’s important to give back to the earth that sustains us all. Lang is deeply committed to protecting the environment, and donates at least 1% of annual sales to environmental nonprofits. As Lang and McPhee’s family grew—now with two children—the business continued to evolve. In 2022, they opened a second Woosah location at 50 W Center St. in Douglas. “We found the space on Mother’s Day,” Lang recalls. Within weeks, they had transformed the location into a vibrant new shop, with both indoor and outdoor Outside Coffee Co. spaces that are thriving. As Woosah approaches its 10th anniversary this year, Lang reflects on the roundabout journey to her creative roots. “I’m so lucky I found my way back, she said.”

“Our last day is unknown, as we navigate selling the Grand Rapids property and look for a location for [Woosah’s] next space somewhere in the trees. Not knowing when our last day will be, I plan to soak in the unknown and cherish each day here in Grand Rapids while we have it,” Rae posted on the Woosah Facebook account Feb. 1. “Please do swing by the shop and say hey…we’d love to see you. Our hours in GR moving forward will be Tuesday – Saturday 11-5 p.m. While a lot will be changing for us in Grand Rapids, our Douglas shop and cafe will remain open year round…”

Shop at Woosah!, 450 W Center St. in Douglas, or online at WoosahOutfitters.com.