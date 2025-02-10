From Tuskegee to Grand Rapids

This February, the Grand Rapids Public Museum offers an insightful journey through history, culture, and innovation in honor of Black History Month. One of the standout exhibits is the Booker T. Washington Visits Grand Rapids exhibit, a compelling collection that illuminates the life of the prominent African American leader and educator through a series of 69 historic black-and-white lantern slides. These rare images offer a fascinating glimpse into life at the Tuskegee Institute during Washington’s presidency in the early 20th century.

Washington, who championed education and self-reliance for African Americans, visited Grand Rapids multiple times, seeking support from local industrialists and churches. His impact was so profound that after his death in 1915, the city hosted a memorial in his honor. The exhibit, displayed in the “Streets of Old Grand Rapids” section, brings Washington’s legacy to life, showcasing not only these evocative lantern slides but also period photography equipment that further enhances the historical context.

Open through the end of February, this exhibit is a tribute to Washington’s vision for African American education and his enduring influence on Grand Rapids. It also offers visitors an opportunity to reflect on the deep cultural and educational connections between Tuskegee and the city, highlighting the broader narrative of racial and educational history in the United States.

“We are excited to continue this great program celebrating Black innovators throughout history, both locally and nationally, as well as the great work local leaders are doing here in West Michigan,” said Rob Schuitema, Director of Public Programs at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. “It’s an honor to host many returning community partners and welcome new collaborations this year.”

The Booker T. Washington Visits Grand Rapids exhibit is just one of many offerings at the GRPM throughout February, as the museum honors Black history through a series of engaging displays and events. Another key part of the museum’s programming is its partnership with Warner Norcross + Judd LLP and Grand Rapids Public Schools. Together, they present the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Social Justice Legacy Contest, featuring student submissions from sixth-graders in GRPS. These entries, which explore themes of social justice and equality, will be displayed on the first floor of the museum, near the A is for Autos exhibit.

In addition, the museum kicked off Black History Month with Innovators: Celebrating Black History on February 1. This one-day event highlighted Black-led initiatives that are making a significant impact both locally and globally. The program gave visitors the opportunity to explore artifacts from the GRPM collections that were invented by Black leaders, underscoring their contributions to innovation across various fields.

Visitors also had the chance to engage with local community partners, including Grand River Makerspace, Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc., Young Money Finances, the Black Impact Collaborative, STEM Greenhouse, and the Grand Rapids Black Nurses Association. These partners shared prototypes, products, and ideas with guests, showcasing the rich diversity of talent and vision within West Michigan’s Black community.

Whether you’re looking to learn about groundbreaking figures like Booker T. Washington, explore powerful student artwork, or discover how local innovators are shaping the future, the Grand Rapids Public Museum offers a month-long celebration of Black history, honoring past achievements and inspiring future progress.