Step Into Black History Month

Woodland Mall will once again recognize Black History Month by hosting community events in partnership with the City of Kentwood and New Hope Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The day will kick off with the fourth annual Unity Walk with the City of Kentwood at 11 a.m. Community members are invited to gather for a walk inside Woodland Mall, 3195 28th St. SE, that will begin and end in front of Von Maur. A ceremony will immediately follow at 11:20 a.m. featuring welcoming remarks from Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley, live music from local jazz fusion pianist Brandon Fitzpatrick and light refreshments.

“The City of Kentwood is honored to once again partner with Woodland Mall to bring the community together to celebrate Black History Month,” Kepley said. “We invite community members of all ages to join us for a day that promotes connection and supports our shared journey toward understanding.”

Following the Unity Walk, New Hope Baptist Church will present its 11th African American Live Museum, “Celebrating Legacy and Light,” throughout the mall. Starting at 1 p.m., community members can see a cast of 45 people ages 9-70 put on more than 20 live performances featuring remarkable African American figures throughout history and in current culture from politics, sports, science, arts, entertainment and more.

“Celebrating Legacy and Light” will provide an engaging experience for community members as performers bring their persona to life, adopting mannerisms of the legendary figures they are portraying while sharing facts and stories from their lives. Visitors can watch and listen to the performances to learn about each historic and current figure.

The Six Triple Eight Battalion, Nikki Giovanni, Marvin Gaye, Leontyne Price, A. Phillip Randolph, Magic Johnson and De La Soul will be among the personalities appearing until 5 p.m.

“We are excited to present the Live African American Museum, Celebrating Legacy and Light, with the community this year and appreciate Woodland Mall hosting us again,” New Hope Baptist Church Drama Ministry Co-Leader Letitia Levi said. “This program allows a unique and captivating way of learning about the impact of accomplishments by Black Americans.”

Lisa Wolstromer, senior marketing director for Woodland Mall, says the mall values the continued partnership with each organization for these events.

“Woodland Mall looks forward to being a part of this collaborative effort to recognize Black History Month every year,” Wolstromer said. “Both events are interactive and engaging ways for mall visitors to learn about Black history, equality and justice.”

For more information, visit ShopWoodlandMall.com/events.