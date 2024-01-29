Shop owner shares London ‘vibe’ locally

Gina Van Timmeran took the leap to open Gina’s Boutique 19 years ago. She credits the lasting journey to hustling, a lot of hard work and a touch of naivety. It’s proven to have paid off, helping women across West Michigan elevate their wardrobe and look their best. A long- time staple, Gina’s Boutique has locations in Ada and Saugatuck.

After finding inspiration in London boutiques during an internship, and with a degree in fashion merchandising, Gina wanted to bring that same charming vibe to the local fashion scene. Gina’s Boutique caters to women’s busy lifestyles with comfortable yet chic pieces that are versatile enough to take you to work, dinners out, movies at home and everything in between.

Gina herself is a multi-faceted powerhouse. Outdoor lover, mom, wife, cockapoo owner, restaurant enthusiast, woman of faith, passionate Pilates goer and margarita aficionado are all titles Gina wears well. But with style playing into another big title of Gina’s life, we sat down with Gina, boutique owner, to get her take on fashion and style this season: