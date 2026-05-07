City launches free weekend programs for teens

As summer approaches and school lets out, the City of Grand Rapids is rolling out a new effort to keep teens engaged, connected and safe after dark. Through a citywide initiative called It Takes a Village, local organizations will host free weekend programs filled with sports, music, art, games and mentorship for youth ages 12 to 17.

The City of Grand Rapids is launching It Takes a Village, a group of free summer violence-prevention programs designed to give youth ages 12 to 17 safe, fun and positive activities on weekend nights. The programs will run at three sites across the city and include sports, music, art, games, food and other activities.

The goal of It Takes a Village is to provide youth with safe places to gather, meet friends, learn new skills and stay connected with caring adults. The city has partnered with community groups, schools, churches and local organizations to offer the programs at no cost.

Latesha Lipscomb, civilian violence prevention and intervention manager with the city’s Office of Oversight and Public Accountability, said providing positive spaces for youth on summer nights can make a meaningful impact.

“When we give young people safe and fun things to do on the weekends, we show them that the whole community cares about them,” Lipscomb said. “It helps youth feel supported, stay active and make healthy choices. Evening summer programs don’t just fill time — they fill the gap where danger often creeps in. When we give young people safe spaces to belong after the sun goes down, we’re not just preventing violence; we’re protecting their futures.”

Last year’s youth programming drew more than 400 teens, with organizers reporting strong attendance throughout the summer. Participants said they hoped the programs would expand to additional days, while program partners noted that consistent schedules, engaging activities and supportive staff helped keep youth involved.

This year’s It Takes a Village programs include:

CITY VIBES

Dates: Fridays and Saturdays, June 12-Aug. 8

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Location: Gerald R. Ford Academic Center, 851 Madison Ave. SE

Hosted by: Urban League of West Michigan, Grand Rapids Public Schools and Grand Valley State University

Activities include:

Gym and outdoor games

Chess and board games

Video game suite

Movies and music

College and career exploration

Life skills and cultural development activities

Free food and refreshments

Registration and parent or guardian consent are required.

Security will be provided by Grand Rapids Public Schools. Backpacks are not allowed.

NIGHTQUEST

Dates: Fridays and Saturdays, June 8-Sept. 9

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: LifeQuest Urban Outreach Gym, 1050 Fisk Rd SE

Hosted by: LifeQuest Urban Outreach

Activities include:

Music

5-on-5 basketball

Team games

Giveaways

Family resource support services

Food and light refreshments

All participants will go through security screening. Backpacks are not allowed.

FREESTYLE FRIDAYS @ MUSE GR

Dates: Fridays, June 12-July 31, plus select additional days

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Location: MUSE GR, 727 Leonard St NW

Hosted by: MUSE GR

Activities include:

Live DJs and music experiences

Recording studio access and music production training

Hands-on art and creative workshops

Open mic, poetry and spoken word

Entrepreneurship and creative business sessions

Free food, prizes and giveaways

Parent or guardian consent is required. Transportation support may be available.

For more information about It Takes a Village programming, contact the City of Grand Rapids Office of Oversight and Public Accountability at OPA@grcity.us.