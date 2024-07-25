Rooftop Reservations: Guide to GR’s Best Rooftop Bars

As the sun lingers longer and the warmth of summer covers Grand Rapids, there’s an irresistible allure to spending the evenings outdoors. Forget the mundane; it’s time to elevate your post-work happy hours or dinners out. Imagine yourself perched high above the city streets, sipping a handcrafted concoction while the skyline glows onto the cityscape around you. Rooftop bars are the ultimate escape, where panoramic views meet top-tier cocktails.

While patios offer their own charm, there’s something magical about ascending to a rooftop oasis. The city sprawls below, and suddenly, time seems to stretch for a lofty moment between quitting time and bedtime. As twilight paints the sky, you’ll find yourself taking a pause to enjoy the vibrant hues of a sunset or the twinkling city lights.

We’ve rounded up the best Grand Rapids’ rooftop spots you can spend the summer on. From historic brick buildings to secret speakeasies, each rooftop bar is an adventure awaiting you. So, whether you’re planning a quiet date night or a girls’ get-together, take your outing to new heights.

Friesian Gastro Pub

Vibes: Chill and Unpretentious

Drink to Try: Frozen Rosé

Perfect For: After-Work Drinks

First stop, Friesian Gastro Pub. Offering a full bar, Friesian serves up comfort food with an eclectic twist. While there’s a covered patio, their real highlight is their 50-person rooftop deck- a first for Michigan Street! Chill out on hot summer days with their acclaimed frozen rosé or adult milkshake. Food menu faves include “Brie BLT” (house-smoked and candied bacon with sliced Brie) and “That Carrot Cake” (loaded walnut carrot cake with brown butter caramel cream cheese frosting). Consider us sold! While their rooftop is their most coveted dining spot in the evening, they also serve a delicious brunch if summer mornings are more your speed.

I Don’t Care (IDC)

Vibes: Eclectic and Artsy

Drink to Try: Cocktail of the Month (Shh… it’s a secret!)

Perfect For: Night on the Dance Floor

If you’re looking for views in the heart of all the downtown action, look no further than I Don’t Care: hidden inside the second floor of the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. Despite the name, you should care about this speakeasy that boasts a covered year-round balcony featuring indoor and outdoor seating above views of busy Monroe St. Serving up cocktails, beer, seltzers and wine, IDC hosts themed party nights, complete with décor and DJs spinning tunes for all your summer rooftop party dreams. Get the key code to the door, along with their cocktail feature of the month delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up for emails. Featuring heating lamps, string lights and firepits overlooking the city, you’ll stay cozy during those chillier summer nights.

Whitewater Lounge

Vibes: Relaxed and Riverside

Drink to Try: Local Craft Beer

Perfect For: Long Lunch

Perched on the second floor of the Embassy Suites Grand Rapids Hotel, the Whitewater Lounge offers low-key and comfortable views of westside Monroe. Whether you choose to relax on a comfy couch, grab a table, or sit at the bar, you’ll be treated to views of the Grand River and Sixth Street Park from their balcony. While you don’t need to be a hotel guest to enjoy the Lounge, this rooftop spot might just persuade you to check in for a summer staycation. And don’t miss the Embassy Suites complimentary happy hour from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for hotel guests!

Knoop Rooftop Beer Garden

Vibes: Dutch Cozy & Refined

Drink to Try: Campfire Fairytales (Rum and marshmallow!)

Perfect For: Weekend Date Night

In the heart of Grand Rapids, you’ll find one of the most talked about rooftop bars when you visit Knoop Rooftop Beer Garden, on top of the Canopy Hotel. Inspired by the local Dutch culture, Knoop’s menu offers house baked pretzels in a variety of tasty flavors from Maple-Miso Butter to Cinnamon-Sugar or Sesame-Ginger Seasoning. A breezy light-wood interior, glowing lights, softly-lined chairs and comfy couches greet you upon walking in. Adventuring further into Knoop, you’ll find an equally cozy balcony overlooking the city, with a coveted corner spot that fits larger groups, providing your whole party sprawling views of downtown. Knoop’s drink menu includes local craft beer, unique craft cocktails and even an $8 happy hour wine menu.

The B.O.B. Sky Patio

Vibes: Botanic Escape

Drink to Try: Bob’s Brewery Blondie Golden Ale

Perfect For: Girl’s Night Out

Accessed through Bobarino’s, the historic B.O.B.’s second-floor restaurant, the Sky Patio is its own style of rooftop that sits on the corner of Monroe and Fulton, beautifying the busy intersection with colorful flowers and its double-sided botanical wall. Wall planters filled with a mix of perennials, annuals, vegetables and herbs not only brighten up the patio but also provide the kitchen with fresh produce used in their dishes. Enjoy their freshly grown mint, lemongrass and basil in your summer cocktails. The B.O.B. Sky Patio provides a floral and botanic escape to start the night, with the option to head back inside to enjoy a lively night of live music, dancing or celebrating.

Mertens Rooftop

Vibes: French Elegance

Drink to Try: Aperol Spritz

Perfect For: Golden Hour Sunset Views

Dreaming of a European summer? While it might not be Paris, you’ll find a taste of a French getaway on the rooftop of New Hotel Mertens, a French bistro and steakhouse downtown. Take the elevator to the rooftop for unobstructed views of the entire city. One of the best places to see a summer sunset, Mertens Rooftop has French canapé couches, vibrant colored chairs and patterned rugs for all your Parisian fantasies. While wine and spirits are available, they boast a long menu of various Spritz options, including a “build-your-own-Spritz” to sip in the sunshine. If you find yourself lingering for longer than a cocktail, they offer a refined but delicious food menu filled with classic French small plates or a chocolate pot de crème or cheesecake for dessert. Reservations can be made at OpenTable.com.

Rockwell Republic

Vibes: Eclectic Gastropub

Drink to Try: Sangria

Perfect For: Impress Out-of-Town Guests

A staple of the heartside district, Rockwell Republic offers an elective environment, with 2 floors of soaring ceilings and dark wood that create an inviting atmosphere. Choose from two sides to be seated: the elevated Republic dining room or the more pub-feel Rockwell. Nestled at the backside of their building is an elevated outdoor deck, a local summertime favorite with string lights and an exposed brick wall that opens to the interior bar.

The food menu is made-from-scratch, in a range of seasonal cuisines. Their cocktail menu is ever-evolving with surprising combinations from mushroom-infused simple syrup to duck-fat-washed rye whiskey. Voted best happy hour in Grand Rapids for two consecutive years, be sure to check out different specials each night, including their well-loved $20 Sangria pitchers on Wednesdays from 3 to 11 p.m. Choose from their on-tap red, white or a mix of both (my personal favorite). Unwind after work or kick off the weekend with a relaxing outdoor dinner at Rockwell Republic.

MDRD

Vibes: Modern Spanish Luxury

Drink To Try: Claramente

Perfect For: Milestone Birthday Party!

MDRD (pronounced Madrid) is high above the city on the 27th floor of the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, offering a luxe and lively atmosphere with Spanish cuisine and lavish libations. This swanky spot overlooks the Grand River, and while most of the restaurant is inside, there is one exclusive outdoor balcony table available by reservation only called the Balcon. Seating up to 8 guests, the Balcon requires a $1,000 food and beverage minimum and comes with the option to choose from either a 6-course menu or an 8-course tasting menu experience for those extra special celebrations. Guests can also order from the a la carte menu on the day of your reservation. Round your night out with a peek at the dessert menu. Try the popular Árbol De Caramelo which looks like a dreamy cotton candy tree sitting on a bed of brown butter almond cake, rioja poached pear compote and toasted vanilla gelato.

Cheers to a summer among the cities’ rooftops!