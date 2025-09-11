Behind the seams with RC Caylan

When I stepped into RC Caylan Atelier in Breton Village, I expected glamour. I expected fashion. What I didn’t expect was a scene that felt more like a behind-the-scenes glimpse at a major motion picture wardrobe department than a boutique in West Michigan.

Bolts of exquisite fabric — some sourced from Paris, Italy, Japan, and Belgium — lined the small but elegant studio. Gowns in progress hung from racks, each one whispering hints of a grand debut. A younger assistant hand-stitched flower appliqués onto a bodice. At the far end of the space, a man meticulously shaped layers of ruffled organza. This wasn’t just a shop. This was a studio of fashion in motion.

Designer RC Caylan, a Grand Rapids resident by way of the Philippines, is no stranger to drama — the good kind. Before fashion, he was involved in theater, choreography, hair, and makeup. “I used to choreograph friends’ debutante balls,” he tells me with a smile, referencing the traditional Filipino celebration similar to a quinceañera or Sweet 16. Though he didn’t learn to sew from a formal school — he credits his mother and grandmother, both seamstresses — Caylan always had an eye for aesthetics. He began by designing dresses for friends, eventually stepping into the world of couture.

Now, he’s dressing stars on red carpets at Cannes, the Met Gala, and most recently at “The Power of Young Hollywood” event as reported by Variety. A scroll through his social media pages reveals an A-list roster wearing his designs — dramatic silhouettes, tailored menswear, and gowns worthy of opera stages. And yet, the name remains rooted in the Midwest. His assistant puts it simply: “It’s not about the names. The clothing speaks for itself.”

‘One Night Only‘

This fall, the spotlight turns once again to Grand Rapids as RC Caylan’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection “ReImagine” makes its debut October 4, 2025 at DeVos Place. The show, entitled “One Night Only” will feature fashion and fine arts together for a one-of-a-kind haute couture extravaganza, with ballet dancers, opera singers and a full-scale symphonic score that promises to be a feast for the senses. Part catwalk, part stage show, all elegance.

Expect choreography. Expect drama. Expect RC Caylan’s bold, high-glamour aesthetic infused with the artistry of West Michigan’s most celebrated cultural institutions. The details hadn’t been entirely sewn up (pun intended) at the time this magazine went to print, but the gist of it is that it’s the must-attend fashion event of the year— live music, flowing drinks, and a celebration of what happens when couture and community combine.

Caylan’s journey from selling sweets in school back in the Philippines to dressing celebrities and mounting major productions is a testament not only to his talent, but to his steadfast vision. When he arrived in Michigan, newly married and unsure of his next step, he encountered setbacks in getting into the design school of his choice, pivoted and ended up studying fashion right here at GRCC. As the saying goes, the rest is history.

True artists always find a way. And Caylan didn’t just find his place in Grand Rapids— he’s helping to reshape its creative landscape one stitch at a time.

