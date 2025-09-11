7 Things to Do This Weekend in West Michigan

From fairground country nights to cider in a historic northern piazza, this weekend delivers theater, music, community action, and handmade goods. Pick your vibe — there’s a full slate for families, art lovers, music fans, and anyone who wants to get out and connect.

Myron Elkins & Gabby Barrett — Allegan County Fair

Where: Allegan County Fair, Allegan, MI

When: Thursday, Sept. 11

Cost/Tickets: Get tickets at allegancountyfair.com

Who it’s for: Country fans, fairgoers, hometown-music supporters

West Michigan’s own Myron Elkins — recently signed to Elektra/Low Country Sound — opens for country star Gabby Barrett at the Allegan County Fair. Expect hometown pride and radio-ready choruses as Elkins brings Americana grit before Barrett delivers her powerhouse, chart-topping set. It’s the kind of fair-night pairing that pulls local crowds and visiting fans alike: part small-town charm, part big-stage energy.

Rock of Ages

— Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Where: Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

When: Sept. 12–26

Cost/Tickets: grct.org/rockofages

Who it’s for: Musical-theater lovers, ’80s-rock fans, date-night crowds

Rock of Ages brings Sunset Strip excess to Civic Theatre with a jukebox score of Def Leppard, Bon Jovi, Journey, Pat Benatar and more. Running Sept. 12–26, the production follows Sherrie and Drew’s star-chasing romantic comedy set to arena anthems — equal parts nostalgia and earworm-fueled spectacle. Civic’s community-driven production values make this a loud, fun night out for anyone craving big choruses and theatrical flash.

Rouge Creative Call: Wearable Gallery — The Urban Nest

Where: The Urban Nest, 317 Division S, Grand Rapids

When: Friday, Sept. 12

Cost/Tickets: $5 cover

Who it’s for: Local artists, fashion-forward creatives, scene-makers

Rouge Magazine’s Wearable Gallery is a one-night runway for makers to transform art into clothing. Come campy, quirky, bold, or brilliant: the best outfit scores a full spread and interview in Rouge’s next issue. With a low cover charge and a pay-it-forward spirit, this event is designed as a community mixer for Grand Rapids’ creative set — equal parts performance and networking.

22nd Annual Mayors’ Grand River Cleanup

Where: Sixth Street Park, 647 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids

When: Saturday, Sept. 13 | 8:15 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Cost/Tickets: Free; sign up: https://www.mobilize.us/ michiganlcv/event/815781/

Who it’s for: Families, volunteers, local businesses, civic-minded residents

The Mayors’ Grand River Cleanup returns as one of West Michigan’s largest volunteer environmental actions. Hosted by the Michigan LCV Education Fund and WMEAC, this year’s effort features Mayor David LaGrand, former Mayor George Heartwell, and hundreds of neighbors pitching in to remove debris from the river and tributaries. It’s hands-on stewardship with measurable results — last year’s haul topped five tons — and a morning that pairs civic pride with real environmental impact.

Beethoven’s Ninth — Grand Rapids Symphony

Where: DeVos Performance Hall, Grand Rapids

When: Saturday, Sept. 13

Cost/Tickets: Order via phone (616) 454-9451 x4, in person, or at GRSymphony.org

Who it’s for: Classical-music fans, culture seekers, date-night audiences

The Grand Rapids Symphony opens its 96th season with Beethoven’s Ninth — a monumental statement of music and humanism. Marcelo Lehninger leads the orchestra and Symphony Chorus alongside soloists Jessica Rivera, Kelley O’Connor, Garrett Sorenson, and Dashon Burton in a performance that culminates with the “Ode to Joy.” It’s a stirring, communal experience and a fitting, high-caliber start to the season.

Ceramics & Pottery Pop-Up — Grand Rapids Downtown Market

Where: Downtown Market Greenhouse & Banquet Room, Grand Rapids

When: Sunday, Sept. 14 | 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Cost/Tickets: Free admission; Market Hall open 10:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Who it’s for: Shoppers, gift hunters, collectors, craft lovers

Browse more than 20 regional ceramicists at the Downtown Market’s pop-up, where wheel-thrown mugs, planters, dishes, vases and wall pieces await. Artists include (but aren’t limited to) Claytronica, Hooker Pottery, Robyn Lynn Studios, Young Lotus Ceramics and others — perfect for picking up one-of-a-kind gifts or starting a collection. When you need a break, the Market Hall’s 21 food merchants keep things deliciously local.

Up North Cider Fest — Grand Traverse Commons (Traverse City)

Where: Village Pavilion & Piazza, Grand Traverse Commons, Traverse City

When: Sunday, Sept. 14 | 2:00–6:30 p.m.

Cost/Tickets: Family tickets at mca2.wildapricot.org/event- 6299476

Who it’s for: Cider fans, fall-seekers, families (non-alc options available)

The inaugural Up North Cider Fest gathers 60+ ciders from 14 Michigan cideries — from Tandem and Suttons Bay to Blake’s, Vander Mill, Odd Brothers, and Uncle John’s — in a historic Grand Traverse Commons setting. Live music from Grand Rising (featuring Thistle Down and Daniel Michael), local food, and options to purchase cans/bottles to-go make this a full-afternoon celebration of Michigan agriculture and autumn flavors. The festival runs rain or shine and includes non-alcoholic selections so the whole family can join.