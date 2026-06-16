Historic Preservation Award winners honored

The Grand Rapids Historic Preservation Commission’s annual awards recognize projects that do more than preserve buildings—they help sustain the city’s sense of place, reinforce neighborhood character, and demonstrate how thoughtful rehabilitation can generate long-term physical, social, and economic value.

Presented on May 18 at the Grand Rapids Public Library’s Ryerson Auditorium, the 2026 Historic Preservation Awards brought together city officials, preservation advocates, and project teams for a ceremony led by City Commissioner Milinda Ysasi and Commission Chair Matt Dixon. The event highlighted five projects that reflect a range of preservation work across Grand Rapids—from large-scale industrial rehabilitation to neighborhood-focused restoration efforts.

The awards are part of the Historic Preservation Commission’s ongoing work to support stewardship of the city’s historic resources. While the Commission’s role is often associated with review and design guidance, the annual awards offer a public-facing opportunity to recognize projects that exemplify those principles in action: retaining historic fabric where possible, making thoughtful interventions where necessary, and sustaining the character of places that contribute to Grand Rapids’ sense of continuity.

This year’s honorees span multiple eras, building types, and approaches to preservation, underscoring the breadth of historic resources still being actively reimagined across the city.

At the former Clipper Belt Lacer Complex at 974–1010 Front Avenue NW, Pinnacle’s work continues the adaptive reuse of a prominent industrial site along the city’s riverfront corridor. Once part of Grand Rapids’ manufacturing landscape, the complex represents the type of large-scale historic property increasingly being reactivated for new purposes while retaining its industrial character.

On Ottawa Avenue NW, the project led by Silva—Mark Secchia, Kathryn Chaplow, Rockford Construction, and Integrated Architecture at 975 Ottawa NW—reflects a downtown approach to preservation that integrates historic structure and contemporary use in a dense urban setting, where older buildings often serve as anchors for ongoing redevelopment.

In a more residential context, Phil and Morgan Carey-Bergen, working with Heritage Craftsman at 233 College SE, were recognized for their stewardship of a historic home, an example of how preservation work at the neighborhood scale helps maintain the architectural texture of established streets while accommodating modern living needs.

Similarly, Frank and Melissa Patis were honored for their work on the Kendall Dean House at 2350 Leonard NW, a property already noted for its historical significance and continued role as a preserved landmark within its neighborhood context.

Rounding out the list, the Auburn Hills Committee and Past Perfect were recognized for efforts within the Auburn Hills neighborhood, where preservation work operates at the district level, shaping not just individual properties but the character and continuity of an entire residential area.

Taken together, this year’s five honorees reflect the Commission’s broader preservation framework: that historic resources are not static artifacts, but active parts of the city’s built environment. Whether through large commercial redevelopment, individual home restoration, or neighborhood-scale planning, each project demonstrates how Grand Rapids continues to balance growth with the preservation of place.

Among this year’s honorees, the Auburn Hills Neighborhood stands out for the historical significance of its origins as much as its continued preservation work today.

Auburn Hills was co-founded and developed in the early 1960s by four Black professionals—Sam Triplett, Joseph Lee, J.E. Adams, and Dr. Julius Franks—who are often referred to as “The Four.” At the time, Grand Rapids, like many American cities, was shaped by systemic housing discrimination. Redlining practices and lending restrictions effectively limited where African American residents could purchase homes, confining many Black families to specific areas of the city.

All four men were members of the Ta-Wa-Si Club, a philanthropic organization focused on supporting Black students. Faced with the barriers of discriminatory lending practices, they pooled their own resources in an effort to create new housing opportunities outside the boundaries imposed by redlining.

Their backgrounds reflected deep civic engagement and professional achievement: Dr. Julius Franks was a pioneering dentist and the first Black All-American football player at the University of Michigan; Sam Triplett became the first African American hired to teach at Grand Rapids’ South High School; J.E. Adams served as a longtime educator and administrator within Grand Rapids Public Schools; and Joseph Lee was a social worker and multiple-term president of the Grand Rapids Urban League.

In 1962, the group purchased approximately 20 acres of vacant land from the City of Grand Rapids for $60,000. Despite resistance and legal and social challenges, they proceeded to develop a planned residential neighborhood of roughly 50 homes, creating one of the city’s important early examples of a middle-class housing community built by and for families of color during a period of widespread exclusion.

Over time, Auburn Hills became a lasting symbol of community-building in the face of structural barriers. In January 2026, the Auburn Hills Neighborhood Historic District was officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places, recognizing both its architectural and historical significance as well as the legacy of its founders.