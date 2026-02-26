Lakeshore Home Show marches forth with new date

The Lakeshore housing market is booming and the Lakeshore Home Builders Association is leading the charge with new initiatives and by growing its membership.

Since Brittany Ryzenga assumed leadership of the Lakeshore HBA, the organization has experienced a significant and purposeful evolution. Valorie Oonk, who works closely with Ryzenga and is also her mother, notes that these changes have been thoughtfully driven and meaningful.

“She wants to shake things up,” Oonk said. “We’ve grown in membership from 311 to 500 since she took over.”

Founded in 1967, the Lakeshore HBA has long been a staple in the region’s building and trades community. But in recent years, the association has taken what Oonk describes as a “bull by the horns” approach — reimagining its role not just as an industry organization, but as a community connector.

One of the most visible examples of that evolution is the rebranding of its flagship event. Formerly known as the Lakeshore Home Building and Remodeling Show, it is now simply the Lakeshore Home Show — a change that reflects a broader vision.

“It’s not just about building or remodeling anymore,” Oonk said. “Now it’s about how you live, work, and play along the lakeshore.”

The 2026 Lakeshore Home Show will take place March 13–14 at the Holland Civic Center, a shift from its traditional January dates in hopes of increasing community participation. The move appears to be paying off: vendor booths were completely sold out at the time of publication, with a waiting list already forming. Attendance is free to the public.

“We’ve outgrown the space,” Oonk said. “Unfortunately, there just isn’t a bigger venue available right now.”

The show now highlights everything from indoor home enhancements to outdoor living, including grilling, kayaking, and backyard design. Saturday is designated as Family Day, with the entire upstairs of the Civic Center devoted to children’s activities aimed at introducing young people to the skilled trades.

Kids will have hands-on opportunities to hammer, build, and explore trades such as electrical work and roofing. In one example, a builder worked with children to construct benches and cat shelters that were later donated to the Humane Society.

Workforce development has become a major focus for the Lakeshore HBA. The association recently awarded seven scholarships to individuals pursuing careers in the trades — efforts that helped earn them statewide and national recognition.

In 2025, the Lakeshore HBA received a Leadership and Advocacy Award from the Michigan Home Builders Association, marking the first time the organization has earned that honor. In 2024, it also received a national award for leadership retention. In addition, the Lakeshore HBA was named Outstanding Local HBA at the inaugural Leaders in Housing Advocacy Awards in Lansing.

“We are an all-woman team of four,” Oonk said, “plus two Hope College interns.”

For a traditionally male-dominated industry, that’s a significant milestone — one Oonk notes with pride.

The Lakeshore HBA is headquartered in downtown Holland and serves a wide region including Oceana, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Allegan counties, stretching from Ludington to South Haven and east to Allendale. In addition to the Home Show, the organization is also known for the annual Lakeshore Parade of Homes, which takes place the weekends of June 4-6 and June 11-13, from Noon – 8 p.m. each day.

For more information, visit lakeshorehba.com, lakeshorehomeshow.com or lakeparadeofhomes.com.