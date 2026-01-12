Your nest on Bridge Street

“There’s a fog upon L.A.,” George Harrison sang from his house on Blue Jay Way. I remember that street—spent New Year’s Eve there at the turn of the millennium, looking out over city lights as numerous as the stars in attendance. Patrick Swayze, Tia Carrere, Dennis Hopper, Harvey Keitel—I’d seen them all (and more) at that particular house. It was the type of place where everyone was waiting for someone even more important to arrive. That’s the Blue Jay Way way.

Fast forward 26 years, and I’m back in GR, where things are decidedly calmer. Perched on the rooftop at Rapid River, sipping flavored whiskey, was where I first spotted the Blue Jay Hotel. What the heck? How long has that been there? Turns out, not long.

Brad Veneklase, who’s spent nearly three decades in real estate, saw an opportunity to bring something different to Bridge Street. He bought the building and—along with Kozak Construction—gave it a “full gut rehab,” he said. Out of that effort rose a small, five-room boutique hotel with an event space on the ground floor.

The main floor, at 1,800 square feet, has a full kitchen, bar, dining booths, lounge areas, and even a courtyard with a firepit. It can host a wedding rehearsal, a holiday party, or a quiet gathering of friends. Upstairs are five hotel rooms, each with its own personality: lofty ceilings, brick walls, modern touches, and upscale furnishings you’d only find in a boutique property.

“It’s all in the way you set it up,” Brad said, describing the management system. Guests check in via key codes; the management company handles cleaning and maintenance. “We’ve had no issues, and it allows people to focus on enjoying the space.”

Bridge Street has evolved into one of the city’s most vibrant corridors, home to bars like The Knickerbocker, O’Toole’s, Anchor Bar, and restaurants: One Bourbon, Butcher’s Union, Fratelli’s, Condado Tacos. The list goes on, and The Blue Jay fits right in, offering something it didn’t have before: a place to gather and stay without leaving the neighborhood.

Brad named the hotel ‘Blue Jay’ after his daughter Finnley’s childhood nickname, creating a family legacy in a city he loves. “We wanted something small, manageable, and unique,” he said of he and his wife Alyssa, who has joined him in his real estate efforts at Urban Soil Realty.

For those looking for a weekend downtown with friends or a small gathering without worrying about the drive home, the Blue Jay delivers. It’s intimate, practical, and stylish all at once—Bridge Street’s own little hideaway.

This is Brad’s Blue Jay way: family, friends, fun times, and a legacy for his daughter, all under one roof. Book it: thebluejaygr.com.