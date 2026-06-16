City offices to close for Juneteenth

Most City of Grand Rapids offices will be closed Friday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth. All Grand Rapids Public Library locations will be open during normal business hours. The Yankee Clipper Branch is closed for building maintenance.

City refuse, recycling and yard waste curbside collections will take place June 19, as scheduled, with no delays. The City’s yard waste drop-off site at 2001 Butterworth St. SW will be open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 19.

City offices will resume normal business hours Monday, June 22.

For 24-hour access to a variety of City services 365 days a year, visit grandrapidsmi.gov.