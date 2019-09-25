Jim Moore of GQ will be in town next week promoting his new book, “Hunks & Heroes: Four Decades of Fashion at GQ.”

The GQ creative director at large will sign copies of his book from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 1 at A.K. Rikk’s in Grand Rapids, 6303 28th St. SE.

The event is open to the public.

In his 40 years at GQ, Moore has worked with U.S. presidents and some of the most famous movie stars and entertainers.

“Hunks & Heroes” chronicles some of his most memorable photo shoots for GQ, such as trying on clothes with Kanye West for nine hours and taping a basketball to Michael Jordan’s hand.

A master tailor from designer Brunello Cucinelli will also be on hand, as well as refreshments.

Copies of the book will be for sale at A.K. Rikk’s during the event or online.