The Thriller! Chiller! is a ‘5-day adventure’

The Thriller! Chiller! film festival is coming to Wealthy Theatre for five days of the best action, horror and sci-fi movies from around the world.

The festival will screen five cult classic movies, as well as 64 international independent film selections from Oct. 8-12.

Additionally, Tom Sullivan, make-up, props and SFX artist for “The Evil Dead” series, will be offering a lecture on SFX history and “The Evil Dead” film series on Oct. 12.

Tickets are on sale now for single-day passes or all-access passes for the full five-day event.

Passes are available for pick up at Wealthy Theatre, starting the first day of the festival.

Schedule

Oct. 8 – Zomcom double feature: “Night of the Living Dead” at 8 p.m. and “Shaun of the Dead” at 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 – All-access pass holders’ private screening starting at 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 – Michigan-made movie night at 6 p.m. and “Godzilla vs. Destoroyah” at 8 p.m.

Oct. 11 – Friday Night Freak-out at 6 p.m. and “Bride of Frankenstein” at 8 p.m.

Oct. 12 – Best of indie filmmaking in action, sci-fi, suspense and horror from noon to 10 p.m., guest lecturer Tom Sullivan at 6:30 p.m. and “The Evil Dead” screening at 7:30 p.m.

Photo via thrillerchiller.com