Our top Weekend Picks

This weekend features an Oktoberfest celebration on the Grand River — and much more.

Oktoberfest Grand Rapids

(Friday and Saturday)

Edelweiss Club Grand Rapids invites you to come out for German beer and food, live music, games and bounce houses. “Bring the whole family.”

The festival is Sept. 27 and 28 at Riverside Park on the Grand River. Photo via pixabay.com.

West Grand Block Party

(Saturday)

This West Side event will feature music, a beer tent, vendors, door prizes, family-friendly games and activities and more. It is being produced by the West Grand Neighborhood Association.

The block party is Sept. 28 from 2-9 p.m. at 455 Leonard St. NW.

“Queens of Soul”

(Friday-Sunday)

“A symphonic tribute to the voices that changed and super-charged pop, R&B, and soul: Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Nina Simone, Gladys Knight, Patti Labelle, Whitney Houston and Adele.”

The performances by the Grand Rapids Pops are Sept. 27, 28 and 29 at DeVos Performance Hall.

The Trivia Crawl That Can Not be Named

(Saturday)

“Grab your cloaks and get ready for the most magical trivia you have ever seen.”

The trivia crawl is Sept. 28 from 4 p.m. to midnight. Check-in is from 4-6 p.m. at The Tin Can.

“Sleepy Hollow: The Play”

(Thursday-Sunday)

This show is based on of the short story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by Washington Irving and is “filled with multimedia effects and illusions that bring to life a menacing moment in time for the villagers of this small Dutch settlement,” the theater says. The theater advises that this production is “a dark and graphic re-telling of a Halloween classic.”

The play is Sept. 26-28 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. at Dog Story Theater.

Bonus picks

“Step into the ‘Ring of Fire’”

“Go vintage at the Farmgirl Flea Market”

“Stroll among ‘Chrysanthemums & More’”

Judah & the Lion: “Pep Talks Worldwide Tour”

Brandon Queshawn: “Live and In Concert”

“Buñuel in the Labyrinth of Turtles”

Made in MI Pop-up Marketplace

Food Truck Fridays

Cars & Coffee

Hoppy Hour

Fall Craft and Vendor Show