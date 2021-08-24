Fallasburg Arts Festival returns to Lowell

The annual Fallasburg Arts Festival will return next month at Fallasburg Park, 1124 Fallasburg Park Drive NE in Lowell.

The festival, which takes place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 18 and 19, will include 100 arts and craft booths, craft demonstrations, children activities, food booths from local organizations and music entertainment.

The artist booths will be juried, showcasing a variety of mediums including jewelry, sculpture, ceramics, glass, fiber, mixed media, wood, painting, drawing, photography, floral, basketry and more.

Artists will be demonstrating their craft such as mosaic, fly tying, quilting, weaving, embroidery, needle felting and more in the pavilion. Children will be able to get pumpkins to decorate and take home.

The food booths will have food offerings from local community organizations and live music from a variety musician outdoors.

The musical lineup includes:

Sept. 18

10:15 a.m. – Eli Roe Music

11:30 a.m. – Hawks and Owls

1 p.m. – The Weatherheads

2:30 p.m. – Paddy’s Cure

4 p.m. – Bruce Matthews Band

Sept. 19