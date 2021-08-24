Eggo, Incogmeato offering Chik’n and Waffles giveaway for National Waffle Day

A pair of Kellogg brands are teaming up to celebrate National Waffle Day with a tasty giveaway.

Eggo and Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms said they are teaming up to release a vegetarian-inspired Chik’n and Waffles combo pack Tuesday for National Waffle Day.

The limited-edition Chik’n and Waffles combo pack from Eggo and Incogmeato will allow waffle lovers to celebrate National Waffle Day all day long, from breakfast to brunch or even “brinner.”

Incogmeato’s Chik’n Tenders make the combo vegetarian-friendly, opening the celebrations up to vegetarians and flexitarians.

“We’re always looking for new ways to make vegetarian foods more accessible for everyone, so we’re excited to partner with an iconic brand like Eggo to put a delicious new spin on a beloved dish like chicken and waffles,” said Heidi Ray, marketing director, MorningStar Farms and Incogmeato at Kellogg. “This limited-edition combo pack gives people another opportunity to see how delicious plant-based can be and experience our Chik’n Tenders that look, cook, taste and tear just like the real thing.”

The custom combo pack includes Eggo’s buttermilk waffles and Incogmeato chik’n tenders. The combo pack also showcases two recipes — Sriracha Chik’n and Waffles and Honey Butter Chik’n and Waffles.

“Eggo has been helping parents and waffle lovers L’Eggo with Eggo and celebrate small wins all year long, and as the No. 1 waffle in America, we knew we had to celebrate National Waffle Day in a big way,” said Joe Beauprez marketing director, Eggo at Kellogg. “On the biggest waffle day of the year, we’re teaming up with Incogmeato to expand the wins beyond breakfast and give waffles lovers the chance to enjoy our delicious waffles in new ways all day long.”

For a chance to win the free Chik’n and Waffles combo pack, people can visit Incogmeato’s website.

The promotion runs one day only, starting at 11 a.m. Limit one entry per person. Official rules are available here.