Tanger Outlets hosting Labor Day block party

Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids is celebrating the end of the season with a Labor Day block party from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 4.

The open-air outlet destination will provide shoppers with a wide range of family-friendly festivities, including free face painting, balloon twister, yard games and more.

All weekend long, shoppers also can enjoy celebratory savings at Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids during its Labor Day weekend sale from Sept. 3 through Sept. 6.

The holiday sale event will feature deals from brands including Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger and Vera Bradley. For a complete list of sale offerings, visit the Tanger Outlets website.