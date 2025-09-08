Where the Whimsical Things Are

Last summer, Steve Zaagman, the founder of the Grand Rapids Original Swing Society, hosted a fantasy ball on his parents’ property in Byron Center. To my delight, Zaagman is bringing the spellbinding soiree back for another year this September, and I couldn’t be more excited.

I was a 100% a fantasy kid growing up. I was always playing fairies or pretending to be a princess from an enchanted realm. One of my core memories is being a preteen girl asking my father for a mermaid tail. I had a pool in my backyard, and I longed to swim beneath the chlorinated waves in mermaid splendor. In support of my quest, he presented me with a pair of black scuba flippers. I was devastated. I explained I wanted a real mermaid tail, and he explained such a thing didn’t exist. Sure, that may have been true in 2003, but boy would he be surprised to see the multimillion-dollar industry of real-life mermaids today. And yes, in recent years, I did buy myself a monofin, thank you very much. I took it for a test drive in Crooked Lake this summer–the dreams of childhood Pasha finally vindicated over 20 years later.

My point is, I have always relished the opportunity to take fantasy into reality. As you may have guessed, I have a Dungeons & Dragons group–I play as a wood elf druid named Yuna– and I deeply enjoy fantasy TV, movies and role-playing video games. That’s why when one of my dear friends invited me to join her at Enchanted Grove: Court of the Fae, a genuine fantasy ball last summer, I immediately poured my heart into it, allowing myself to dream and surrender to the magic.

I commissioned a crown woven with fresh flowers from Eastern Floral and procured the perfect elven ensemble for the occasion. I donned my pointed silicone ears and applied iridescent shimmer over my nose and cheeks to simulate enchanting freckles. To complete the look, I wore my silver Triforce necklace–a symbol of my love for The Legend of Zelda franchise and my innate nerdom. My character for the evening would be a Hylian named Althea, a Hateno Village native enjoying her night off from tending her mother’s shop.

After much anticipation, the day finally came. One by one, the party arrived at my humble cottage, the scene of our otherworldly transformation. The dining room, living room and first-floor bathroom were strewn with plastic packages of elf ears, duffle bags packed with makeup and an avalanche of discarded garments that wouldn’t make the cut. We fluttered from room to room, asking for assistance with the affixing of wings and the honest opinion of this wig versus that one. After a few last-minute switches and minor adjustments, we were ready.

Strapped in corsets and adorned with intricate headpieces, our merry band piled into the Uber XL parked in my driveway. We organized ourselves in the van with the precision of Tetrominoes, ensuring every skirt was safely tucked inside. As we wound our way through the quiet suburban neighborhoods of Byron Center, we mused about what lie ahead. Nervous laughter peppered our conversation as we wondered aloud what a real fantasy ball might entail–How many people would there be? And among them, who would actually commit to dressing up? Were we too dressed up? Unbeknownst to us, we’d soon be met with an experience to surpass all expectations.

We arrived to see fae folk gathered in all manner of dress, from extraordinary cosplays to simple attire–everyone was on theme. Glittering gowns swept the fields while leathery black wings stretched out majestically at the backs of their wearers. Antlers and horns swayed in the evening air as people danced and reveled in the magic of the whole affair. Jugglers and fire dancers dazzled crowds with their skills, while knights clad in plate armor cleaved their weapons against one another, sending sparks flying in an entertaining display.

The sprawling property was divided into distinct sections – a clearing laden with fairy mounds, a dancefloor lit by fairy lights with lanterns bobbing overhead, a field dressed in the rustic charm of the 1500s and a forest path that weaved across the entirety of the estate. Each area had something unique to offer, from wand making, fortune telling and dance lessons of all kinds. The festivities culminated in a bonified wedding where two lovely people we’ve never met tied the knot surrounded by a handful of loved ones and hundreds of onlookers who were just happy to be there.

It was an evening unlike anything I’ve experienced to date. A coalescence of people from all walks of life sharing something beautiful. The night belonged to the daydreamers, the fan fiction writers and the debaters of lore and legacy. It belonged to the nerds and fantasy fangirls. It belonged to me.

Of course, I’m not the only one who loved it. With such massive success, it’s no wonder they’re bringing the fairy ball back for a second year. This time, as Enchanted Woods Fantasy Faire and Fae Ball (yours truly was even featured on the image carousel for the Eventbrite page for this year). The idea started as a way for Zaagman to spread a little delight and share the home he grew up loving with folks who would appreciate it.

“I have been very fortunate to grow up in the woods, and over the years those woods have become a very special place. I kept thinking, ‘What could we do in these woods that would make for a magical event?’ Well, I had been to a ‘Bridgerton’ Ball, and I went to the big Michigan ren faire in Holly and thought, ‘Thats it; I can do my version of that locally,’” he said. “These woods are very special to me and represent my childhood. I get to share this with others; how cool is that! And of course, I am just a big fantasy nerd. The costumes, the lore, the chance to step in to the past and see magic and share magic.”

Same as last year, there will be plenty to see and do and a whole host of activities and performers.

“We have local fire dancers breathing fire with the backdrop of the woods; we have dance instructors who will teach you dances from the Regency Era, and local belly dance performers shaking up the night,” Zaagman said. “We have artists who invite you to paint a giant fantasy mural, drummers who invite you to play with them, fantasy characters handing out quests–I am always shocked by the talent in the area. I mean, who would have thought we have a real knight fighting club in the area or a pirate group that just shows up with their tents and puts on a show, or a wizard that will do close-up magic. Grand Rapids needs more events where even the most niche can put on a show.”

This time, I’m taking my fantasy game to the next level with the help of my friend, and owner of Emerge Prosthetic Arts in Battle Creek, Paul Rothchild. Though he specializes in creating lifelike skin tones and textures for prosthetics, he can also use his artistic eye to create impressive masks and special effects pieces. I won’t give too much away, but I will have custom-made horns, ears and fangs. See you in the enchanted forest!

Enchanted Woods Fantasy Faire and Fae Ball is a limited ticket event with proceeds going to support the Grand Rapids Original Swing Society.