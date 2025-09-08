Fingerpicking good: a celebration of acoustic music and storytelling

A new season of music begins at St. Cecilia Music Center this fall, and it’s opening with a blend of sweet harmony and acoustic mastery that fans of folk, roots, and Americana won’t want to miss. The 2025–26 Acoustic Café Folk Series at St. Cecilia Music Center kicks off Tuesday, September 9, with acclaimed folk duo The Milk Carton Kids, followed by the return of legendary guitarist Leo Kottke on Tuesday, September 23.

Founded in 2011, The Milk Carton Kids—Joey Ryan and Kenneth Pattengale—have built a loyal following with their haunting harmonies, minimalist instrumentation, and modern take on American folk. Their performances are known not only for the emotional depth of their songwriting but for their dry humor and unspoken rapport. “Both of us have now lived enough life to understand that maybe one of the purposes we were put on Earth for is to sing together, to write songs together, to make music together,” Pattengale said in a recent interview. Ryan added, “It’s like a successful marriage in that there’s always been enough there between us collaboratively in the way that we work together, sing together, play together. It’s a very special thing. And I don’t think we ever took that for granted.” Their Grand Rapids performance is expected to be an intimate, reflective evening that sets the tone for a strong season ahead.

Following closely behind is a rare live appearance by Leo Kottke, returning to Royce Auditorium on September 23. Known for his syncopated, polyphonic fingerpicking style, Kottke has long blurred the lines between folk, jazz, and blues with an unmistakable sound and a wry, self-deprecating stage presence. “We have loved presenting guitarist Leo Kottke at St. Cecilia Music Center in the past and are really looking forward to his upcoming concert here on September 23rd,” said Cathy Holbrook, Executive & Artistic Director of SCMC. “He always brings our audience to their feet with his fabulous finger picking magic, and his whimsical stories are priceless.”

Kottke’s career spans more than five decades and includes a rich catalog of instrumental work alongside occasional vocal tracks. His 1971 major-label debut Mudlark introduced him to a wider audience, though he’s long preferred to let his guitar do most of the talking. Albums like Greenhouse (1972), the live My Feet Are Smiling (1973), and Ice Water (1974) showcased his technical evolution and willingness to branch out with guest musicians. In 1975, Chewing Pine earned him a second appearance in the U.S. Top 30 and expanded his international fan base through tours in Europe and Australia.

Something phish-y about Kottke

Kottke found renewed creative partnership in the early 2000s with Phish bassist Mike Gordon, beginning with their 2002 collaboration Clone. The duo followed with Sixty Six Steps, recorded in the Bahamas and produced by Prince collaborator David Z. This year, they returned with Noon, their first album together in 15 years. Recorded in New Orleans and Vermont through a patchwork of boombox tapes, emailed files, and live sessions, the album is a blend of originals and covers—including a minimalist reworking of the Byrds’ “Eight Miles High” and a playful take on Prince’s “Alphabet St.” featuring Phish drummer Jon Fishman. The project reaffirms Kottke’s status as a fearless, genre-defying player whose signature sound remains as fresh as ever.

Leo Kottke’s concerts are known for being as entertaining as they are musically masterful. His blend of storytelling and spellbinding guitar work offers something few performers can match—an experience both technically dazzling and warmly personal.

The Acoustic Café Folk Series continues after Kottke’s performance with Sierra Hull on September 25, a two-time Grammy-nominated bluegrass artist whose vocals and mandolin playing have earned national acclaim. Other highlights this season include a sold-out show with Chris Thile on October 23; singer-songwriter Josh Ritter with the Royal City Band on November 2; Joy Oladokun with special guest Bartees Strange on November 18; the genre-bending Yonder Mountain String Band on December 4; and Grammy-winning bluegrass icon Sam Bush on March 26, 2026. Additional concerts for spring 2026 will be announced throughout the season.

Tickets for all Acoustic Café Folk Series concerts, along with subscriptions for SCMC’s Jazz and Chamber Music series, are available at scmc.org or by calling 616-459-2224. Tickets start at $25 and vary by artist and seating section. For questions, contact the SCMC box office at tickets@scmcgr.org or 616-459-2224 x201.