Spring into wonder at John Ball Zoo

Zoo lovers and conservation supporters have two exciting opportunities this spring to experience magic and make a difference at one of Grand Rapids’ most cherished local attractions.

The 2026 Grand Rapids Lantern Festival at John Ball Zoo kicks off tonight, April 8, and runs through June 14. Now in its fourth year, the festival invites visitors to wander a one-mile path featuring more than 50 handcrafted, illuminated Asian lantern displays that bring the theme Realms of Wonder to life through three immersive realms: Fantasy, Underwater, and Cultural.

Open Wednesday through Sunday from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., the festival offers guests the opportunity to explore all-new lantern displays, capture photos and videos, and enjoy interactive elements throughout the zoo. Roaming performers, including Chinese dragons, and themed food add to the magical atmosphere. The walkthrough takes approximately one to one and a half hours.

As Michigan’s only lantern showcase of its kind, the festival is a breathtaking celebration of Chinese cultural artistry. It illuminates the zoo with handcrafted lanterns that intertwine the beauty of wildlife with profound Chinese traditions—from majestic dragons and phoenixes to the symbolic zodiac—creating an enchanting narrative of heritage and culture.

General admission tickets start at $22 and can be purchased via the John Ball Zoo website. The event is separate from daytime zoo admission.

Celebrate Earth Day Eve with the Wild Strides 5K to Support Conservation

On the evening of April 21 — Earth Day Eve — John Ball Zoo will host the second annual Wild Strides 5K presented by Triangle, offering a meaningful way to celebrate the planet while supporting animal conservation.

“We could not be more excited for this unique event,” said Amy Stockero, John Ball Zoo’s vice president of development. “This will be a truly special night that participants won’t soon forget. Running alongside the lanterns, the animals, and hundreds of fellow community members — all united in support of animal conservation — will be an unforgettable experience. I encourage people to register early because spots are filling quickly.”

The event includes a half-mile Kids Fun Run beginning at 6 p.m., followed by the 5K race at 7 p.m. for runners and 7:10 p.m. for walkers and those pushing strollers. The cost is $20 for the Kids Fun Run and $50 for the 5K. Participants in the 5K will receive a race T-shirt, a finisher medal, and a ticket to attend the Lantern Festival. Kids Fun Run participants will receive a race T-shirt and finisher medal.

Registration automatically creates a personal fundraising page to support the zoo’s conservation mission. Sign up for the race at the Wild Strides 5K registration page.

For exclusive discounts, a John Ball Zoo membership is also available.

John Ball Zoo encourages runners, walkers, families, and conservation enthusiasts to join and help support the mission of saving wildlife and wild places.