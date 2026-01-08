All the presidents’ art

As winter settles in, Grand Valley Artists is inviting the community to step inside its gallery and take a closer look at the creative leadership that has shaped the organization for nearly seven decades. A new January exhibition highlights artwork by former presidents of the nonprofit, offering both a visual survey and a glimpse into the history behind the walls.

The exhibition opens Jan. 10 from 2–4 p.m. at the Grand Valley Artists studio and gallery, located at 2661 29th St. SE, Suite B, just behind Schuler Books. The entrance faces 29th Street, with convenient on-site parking available. Visitors to the opening reception can expect light refreshments and an easygoing, come-as-you-are atmosphere.

Grand Valley Artists traces its beginnings to 1957, when a small circle of friends came together around a shared commitment to art and community. Since then, the organization has been guided by 40 presidents, each leaving a mark on its evolution. As GVA looks ahead to celebrating its 70th anniversary next year, this exhibition turns the spotlight back on that leadership.

On view throughout January will be original works by 18 former GVA presidents, displayed alongside short reflections on their time at the helm. The exhibition spans multiple mediums and styles, underscoring both the individuality of the artists and the collective legacy of the organization. All works are one-of-a-kind, and 15 percent of each sale directly supports Grand Valley Artists and its programming.

Among the highlights are paintings by Jim Markle, who served as president from 1998 to 2000, and Bill Kubiak, GVA’s inaugural president in 1957, who later returned to the role in 1979 and again in 1986. Their work serves as a reminder of the continuity—and resilience—of the organization across generations.

Though it has been part of the West Michigan arts landscape for decades, Grand Valley Artists remains a quiet fixture, known primarily to those who seek it out. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, GVA depends on art sales and community support to maintain its studio and gallery while continuing to offer opportunities for artists of all experience levels.

The gallery is ADA compliant, open to all ages, and accepts cash, checks, and credit cards. Whether visitors come to browse, buy, or simply take in a piece of local art history, the exhibition offers a meaningful way to connect with Grand Rapids’ creative past.

More information is available at grandvalleyartists.org.