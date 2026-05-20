Paws and reflect? City launches $5 dog training classes

For dog owners looking to sharpen skills, curb chaos on the leash, or finally master a reliable “come,” the city is rolling out a budget-friendly summer lineup designed with both pets and people in mind.

The Department of Parks and Recreation, in partnership with A Pleasant Dog, is offering a series of free and $5 dog training classes for Summer 2026, open to both Grand Rapids residents and non-residents. Sessions will be held at parks across the city as well as at Grand Rapids’ School for Dogs, A Pleasant Dog.

“We know we have a big community of dog lovers in Grand Rapids,” said Laura Cleypool, director of the department. “Our collaboration with A Pleasant Dog provides opportunities to support dogs and their owners while promoting best practices and behaviors. We’re grateful for the chance to provide low-cost and free options to support this community and help neighbors better enjoy our parks with their pups.”

The $5 classes cover topics including greeting behaviors, leash training, recall training, nosework, impulse control, and tricks and sports. Free offerings include a workshop for owners of reactive dogs and a support group for reactive dog owners. All classes are one hour and designed as stand-alone sessions, though participants may register for multiple classes. Registration is required.

“A Pleasant Dog is committed to making evidence-based, quality dog training accessible to Grand Rapidians as part of our commitment to improving the quality of life of pets and their people,” said Jenn Gavin, founder and owner of A Pleasant Dog. “These classes are our way of giving back to the community we love so much.”

Classes are not suitable for dogs that are reactive or aggressive toward other people or animals. For $5 classes, all dogs must be up to date on required vaccines (for their age): Distemper, Leptospirosis, Canine Influenza, Bordetella and Rabies; and must have a clean fecal sample on file with a veterinarian within the past six months. Vaccines and fecals are on the honor system. One dog per person is allowed. Please maintain doggy social distance of at least 6 feet between dogs. Leashes are required.

No dogs are allowed at the free classes and support groups for reactive dogs. Registration is required for all classes at https://grparks.info/dogtraining.

Class Schedule

Pleasant Greetings – Don’t Jump Up! ($5 class)

• Wednesday, June 3, Martin Luther King Park (900 Fuller Ave. SE), 3-4 p.m.

Leash Manners ($5 class)

• Friday, June 5, Wilcox Park (100 Youell Ave. SE), 4-5 p.m.

• Tuesday, June 23, Riverside Park (just north of the south trailhead and boat launch), 6-7 p.m.

• Wednesday, June 24, Richmond Park (963 Richmond St. NW), 3-4 p.m.

• Friday, August 14, Roberto Clemente Park (546 Rumsey St. SW), 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Come Back! Recall Training ($5 class)

• Saturday, June 6, Pleasant Park (630 Madison Ave. SE), 2-3 p.m.

• Wednesday, June 24, Garfield Park (2111 Madison Ave. SE), 6-7 p.m.

Reactive Dogs are Good Dogs, Too: A Workshop for Humans Only (Free)

• Wednesday, June 17, A Pleasant Dog (1430 Knapp St. NE), 5:30-6:30 p.m.

• Saturday, August 29, A Pleasant Dog (1430 Knapp St. NE), 2-3 p.m.

No Bad Dogs: A Support Group for Reactive Dog Owners (Free)

• Saturday, June 30, A Pleasant Dog (1430 Knapp St. NE), 6-7 p.m.

• Tuesday, July 28, A Pleasant Dog (1430 Knapp St. NE), 6-7 p.m.

Impulse Control ($5 class)

• Tuesday, July 14, Midtown Green (747 Fountain St. NE), 6-7 p.m.

The Nose, Knows: Nosework Skills and Training ($5 class)

• Wednesday, July 15, Huff Park (2399 Ball Ave. NE), 3-4 p.m.

Go Ahead and Show Off: Tricks 101 ($5 class)

• Saturday, August 1, Cambridge Park (1501 Gladstone Dr. SE), 2-3 p.m.