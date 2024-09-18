Bridge Street: Heritage & Hidden Gems

While downtown Grand Rapids is a hub of high rises and entertainment, you’ll be remiss to stick to the center of the city. Drive a few minutes northwest and you’ll find Bridge Street, sitting just across the Grand River, where Michigan Street turns into the West Side Neighborhood.

After a decade of steady growth, Bridge Street has become a hot spot in the city for everything from a thriving night out to a daytime hang for mimosas to a quick grocery stop.

Despite a flourishing evolution, Bridge Street remains deeply rooted in its authentic past. With a mix of Polish, German, Lithuanian, Irish and Dutch immigrant origins, you can perhaps find history more well-reflected on Bridge Street and the West Side than other neighborhoods in Grand Rapids.

With a German beer hall, a long-standing Mexican eatery, and an Irish pub, you’ll get a tour of the city’s heritage by eating and drinking your way down Bridge Street. Growing up on the West Side, my grandpa shared stories of his favorite hot dog spot, the Red Lion, a beloved West Side fixture. Although now closed, Red Lion’s vintage neon sign has been lovingly restored, illuminating the street as a tribute to its original location on Bridge Street.

While well-known staples like Butchers Union, O’Tooles and The Sovengard have garnered a lot of attention (for well-deserved, delicious reason), we’re here to unveil some of the lesser-known gems and share the pride, culture and community that Bridge Street has to offer.

Anchor Bar— While there’s a lot new on Bridge Street, it’s nice to know some things haven’t changed- including classics like long-standing Anchor Bar.

Marked by its Anchor neon sign, this quintessential dive bar will make you feel right at home with strong drinks, friendly service and a relaxed atmosphere for a small-town feel just outside the big city. Stop by to watch a game, relax with conversation with small groups in their cozy booths or try your hand at the few arcade games in the back with friends on nights out.

Kusterer Brauhaus— If you’re looking for an international getaway, pop into Kusterer Brauhaus to be transported to Germany. Brauhaus is a Bavarian-style beer hall and a tribute to the Grand Rapids pioneer, Christoph Kusterer, the original German brewer in the area in 1847.



With a focus on German style beer, you’ll feel welcome to sit and stay a while with bench seating and plenty of watch parties for all kinds of sports. A mug club ensures you’ll feel right at home trying their Weissbier and Dunkelweizen beers, as well as their traditional German food like Schnitzel sandwich and pretzels made fresh to order from their counter service. You’ll find plenty of excuses to return with German Night on Tuesdays, keg taps on Wednesdays and Thursday trivia night from 7-9pm. Craving some live music? Join Brauhaus every Sunday afternoon for “World Music on the West Side” with WYCE radio station.

Arktos Meadery— Step inside Arktos Meadery and you’ll find old world charm with their rustic interior, brick fireplace and stained-glass accents.



This traditional hall makes its own beer and meads- an ancient drink made by fermenting honey and adding water and yeast before adding flavors. With a taste similar to wine, try their most popular mead, the Doc Holiday, a refreshing huckleberry mead, or for the less sweet palate, their braggot, a mix of traditional brown beer and mead. A small food menu is available for those looking for a longer stay in this cozy spot.

New Holland Brewing- The Knickerbocker— The Knickerbocker embraces its Dutch-inspired roots, owned by local New Holland Brewing as a welcome addition to the West Side.

Its large footprint includes an indoor and outdoor beer garden with plenty of seating, fireplaces and corn hole. Celebrating the concept of “gezellig,” a “feeling of connection shared between individuals that gives a warm fuzzy feeling in the stomach,” The Knickerbocker has open doors for community events, including monthly cocktail classes, trivia on Thirsty Thursdays and popular “boot night” on Wednesdays, with big beer specials starting at $8.

Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits— Newly returned to Bridge Street, Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits occupies a basement and back patio space, where you can find a wide range of beers and cocktails on tap.

Unveiling a new incubator kitchen concept, Broad Leaf has the bar service covered, while they let others take the lead on food. (At the time of publication) Shake Party will occupy the interior until the fall of 2024, serving wild, ice cream of your dream creations, while KNCO Private Dining & Event Catering, a new-on-the-market catering business, offers larger eats and Hot Box Tacos food truck is available for quick bites. With arcade games inside and a sprawling back patio, Broad Leaf Brewery can host every occasion from sunny happy hours to family dinners or late-night dessert stops.

One Bourbon— Opened in 2016, One Bourbon has made a well-deserved place at home on Bridge Street, serving up of course, a large list of bourbon, as well as whiskey, quality cocktails, beer and wine.

Their menu frequently changes, keeping you coming back to try new twists on elevated comfort food from classic deviled eggs and potato & corn cakes to BBQ poutine and even a bourbon & chocolate root beer float. Lit with string lights, their back patio is a welcome oasis for summer and warm fall nights out.

Morning Belle— A welcome morning eatery in the center of Bridge Street, Morning Belle has a breakfast and brunch menu with a mix of healthy and indulgent options.

Using fresh, made-from-scratch ingredients, try classics like Smoked Salmon Benedict or treat yourself to their Glazed Donut Waffle. Don’t forget the drinks with a large mimosa menu and local favorites like Brewt’s Bloody Mary and Schuil Coffee served. Casual yet delicious, Morning Belle is the perfect stop for weekend brunch and early morning meet-ups close to downtown.

Bridge Street Market— A concept grocery store from Meijer, Bridge Street Market is a mid-size grocery story that’s rooted itself in the West Side.

Built with Michigan-specific elements, like reclaimed wood from farms in Hart, Emmett and Ludington, as well as historic neighborhood brick, the market offers a wide range of local and artisan items and fresh produce, including serving local favorite Sandy’s Donuts, delivered daily Tuesday- Saturday. If you’re looking for a place to stay a while, the in-store Bridge Street Market Café is a welcome place to grab a Ferris coffee. For lunch, you can find Hissho Sushi making fresh daily rolls. You’ll always find something new to try from their wide range of grab-and-go kombucha and other non-alcoholic drinks, gift items, extensive beer, wine and spirits selection.

Fratelli’s Kitchen and Bar— Offering a modern take on traditional Italian cuisine, family-owned Fratelli’s Kitchen and Bar serves up everything from appetizers like bruschetta and arrabbiata meatballs to fresh salads and eggplant sandwiches.

But of course, signature dishes include pasta and authentic pizza, cooked in a traditional stone oven. Fratelli’s strives to use fresh and homemade ingredients for daily-made sauces, doughs, pasta and more. While first known for their late-night pizza (which you can still get next door by the slice!), Fratelli’s Kitchen and Bar offers a homey, comfortable-yet-contemporary atmosphere, making it a great place to connect with family and friends.

Gin Gins— Newly opened in June 2024, Gin Gins is founded by the owners of Butcher’s Union and O’Tooles and offers an elevated dining experience with a menu of American classic dishes like premium steak, fresh seafood and handmade pasta.

Located just off Bridge Street on Summer Ave NW, Gin Gins has an old-school elevated vibe, housed in a brick building with bright green and gold signage welcoming you on the exterior and interior décor reminiscent of the roaring 20s with warm leather booths and moody emerald panel walls. Settle in with a vintage cocktail or handcrafted martini. Their cozy outdoor patio nestled in between buildings makes for a pleasant outdoor get-together. End the night with Aunt Gin’s Cheesecake or their digestifs like the Drambuie with caramel, honey and warm spices on those chillier evenings.

Rapid River Stillhouse— We have some news!

Opening October 18, 2024 at the corner of Stocking and Bridge Street is Rapid River Stillhouse, the exclusive launchpad for Sip Shine Moonshine’s new line of locally-produced spirits, wine, and beer. Visitors can sample products, enjoy live performances, savor southern-style cuisine, and conclude their experience on the rooftop deck.

MORE WEST SIDE STAPLES

Butcher’s Union: “Meat and whiskey” favorite gastropub with an intimate atmosphere. Serving globally inspired cuisine, along with fish, poultry and other popular rotating dishes and 100+ whiskeys.

O’Tooles: A cozy and relaxed Irish pub with Guinness on tap, as well as a range of local beers, cocktails and more. Enjoy their outdoor patio just off Bridge Street.

Drip Drop Cocktail Room: High-quality handcrafted cocktails, elevated bar bites and a plush and candle-lit atmosphere.

Maggie’s Kitchen: Family-owned and serving up authentic Mexican cuisine since 1982, with tacos, burritos and more made from scratch.

General Wood Shop: LGBTQ+ stylish cocktail lounge with a variety of tasty bites and splashes of glitz and glam.

The Sovengard: Scandinavian hyper-local farm-to-table restaurant in a brand-new space further down Bridge Street with an outdoor biergarten, cozy firepits and custom cocktails in a classy yet casual setting.

Steel Cat Bar: Michigan’s first and only frost rail bar to keep your beer cold. Serving draft beer, as well as a Bloody Mary and Mimosa brunch bar on Saturdays and Sundays.

1890 Men’s Grooming Parlor: Stylish full-service salon for men, providing haircuts, beard trims and coloring in a relaxing atmosphere.

Nonla Burger: A fun diner vibe with burgers, chicken sandwiches and loaded cheese, onion, jalapeno, cilantro and Nonla spread topped fries. Open until midnight Tuesday-Saturday for all your late-night cravings.

Condado Tacos: Custom order your own tacos and nachos at Condado. With tasty margaritas and a hidden vibey and colorful mural-filled back patio, you’ll want to stay all night long.

Pide & Stick: New Mediterranean restaurant set to open in Jolly Pumpkin’s former location with shawarma, kebabs, pide (Turkish pizza) and live music and DJs.