Start Garden’s Demo Day returns to Calder Plaza

The Grand Rapids community is invited to Calder Plaza to celebrate the spirit of innovation that fuels the entrepreneurial journey as Start Garden hosts its fifth annual Demo Day. Today, Sept. 18, from 5 to 9 p.m., Calder Plaza will come alive food trucks, a cash bar, and live music by DJ Composition.

This exciting event will feature 100 innovative ideas from aspiring entrepreneurs, all vying for a chance to win one of ten $20,000 funding prizes.

The Start Garden 100 is a community-driven initiative aimed at empowering 100 aspiring entrepreneurs each year, recognized for its inclusivity and robust support network. The Demo Day event provides a platform to support the next generation of business leaders and to witness firsthand the bright ideas shaping the future of the city. In 2023, Demo Day drew thousands to see, smell, and taste samples made by entrepreneurs.

“As an entrepreneur, it’s very seldom that you’re in a room with 100 individuals leaning into the possibilities of their dreams. The energy, passion, and connections gained are invaluable,” said Kimberly Slaikeu, Ph.D., Founder of Luxe Artisan Preserves and past winner. “Best experience ever.”

The winning ideas covered five categories: food, technology, products, services, and social impact.

Participants began the process by creating 100-second videos explaining their ideas, submitted by July 8. From these submissions, 100 finalists were chosen, each receiving $1,000 with no strings attached. Today, these finalists will present their ideas at Demo Day, where ten winners will receive an additional $20,000 to help bring their visions to life.

“When we designed the Start Garden 100, our goal was to make it a genuine opportunity for anyone from any neighborhood in Michigan,” said Paul Moore, co-director at Start Garden. “It’s literally the easiest $1,000 an entrepreneur can get to play with an idea.”

Start Garden’s partnership with Northern Initiatives, a nonprofit Community Development Finance Institution, adds another layer of support, offering finalists access to pre-approved loans to further their ventures. This year’s initiative has also garnered backing from key financial players, including the Capital Readiness Program and several local banks.

What sets Demo Day apart is its role as a launchpad for future entrepreneurs. Three past participants, including two winners, recently competed in Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition Prize, highlighting the far-reaching impact of The 100.

“I am always grateful for Start Garden’s support early on in my founder journey. As you go through the founder’s ups and downs, you learn quickly that community is everything and people are rooting for you, said Darren Riley of Just Air. “To the next generation of 100 who will continue to raise the bar for our ecosystem – know that we are here rooting for you to win.”

This year, the competition saw more than 400 submissions, with more than 60% coming from minority groups, underscoring its commitment to diversity and accessibility. The program has been designed to create genuine opportunities for individuals from various neighborhoods throughout Michigan, making it accessible and beneficial to a wide audience.

Today’s Demo Day is an unmissable event for aspiring entrepreneurs, local supporters, and anyone curious about the entrepreneurial landscape in Grand Rapids.