Center for Mindfulness announces summer programs

The Grand Rapids Center for Mindfulness announced its summer programs, which include 60-minute free classes, three-hour interactive workshops and multiweek classes.

In the free classes and interactive workshops, participants will learn basic concepts, try practices and receive materials to support continued learning.

In the multiweek classes, Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction and Tools for Self-Kindness, participants will learn to create a lasting practice of those skills.

All classes will meet live on Zoom, and pre-registration is required.

Full-length classes are offered with sliding scale tuition. Payment plans and scholarships are available by request.

Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction was founded in 1979 at the University of Massachusetts Medical School and is one of the most widely researched stress reduction programs in the world today, according to the Grand Rapids Center for Mindfulness (GRCFM).

“We can’t choose what happens to us, but we can choose how we respond,” said Carol Hendershot, co-founder and certified mindfulness-based stress reduction instructor.

“Through paying attention in the present moment to thoughts, feelings and body sensations, without judging or resisting them, we can better respond to whatever comes our way.”

GRCFM was founded in 2011 by Hendershot and April Kaiserlian. The center shifted to online classes in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Private mindfulness instruction also is offered by GRCFM. Learning in a group setting is highly recommended, but the center saw a need for private lessons as people recover from the difficulties and isolation of the pandemic.

For information and registration, visit GRCFM’s website or contact the office by phone or email: (616) 361-3660 or info@grcfm.com.

Summer program schedule