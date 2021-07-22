Cars and Coffee returns to Downtown Market

Car enthusiasts from across the region will bring over 120 hot rods to display for the public at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market this weekend.

The Downtown Market, in partnership with Cars and Coffee Grand Rapids, will host the first of three Cars and Coffee events of the year from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Car lovers will bring their sports cars, exotics, tuners, muscle cars and classics to the free event, which is open to the public.

Andy Siradakis, director of Cars and Coffee Grand Rapids, said he would not have imagined in September 2019 that it would be almost two years until the group’s next event took place.

“Our last Cars and Coffee event at the Downtown Market was one of our most well-attended events to date, and we’ve felt that momentum return as we prepare for this Saturday,” he said. “All of the car owners and enthusiasts have been waiting patiently for this day, and the influx of positive responses from participants and the public was immediate. Being able to return to the market as a venue for these events is just icing on the cake.”

Show cars will be in the lower McConnell Street parking lot adjacent to Ionia Avenue SW, as well as on Ionia Avenue between Logan Street and McConnell Street. Parking for spectators and event attendees will be available in the main Downtown Market lot and the upper McConnell Street Lot. The Downtown Market will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. for a variety of food and beverage options.

“Andy and his team have been working hard to bring Cars and Coffee back to the market, and we know our visitors will enjoy being outdoors to enjoy the camaraderie and atmosphere surrounding the event,” said Mimi Fritz, president and CEO of the Downtown Market.

Other Cars and Coffee events will be held at the market on Aug. 13 and Oct. 9.