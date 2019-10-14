Carhartt opens store

A Michigan workwear retailer has opened a store in town.

Carhartt opened the 4,300-square-foot store yesterday at the Shops at CenterPoint in Grand Rapids, at 3529 28th St. SE.

The store is Carhartt’s first in West Michigan and second in Michigan, with the other being the company’s flagship location in its hometown of Detroit. The store is the retailer’s 31st overall.

The space carries work gear for men, women and children, as well as footwear and accessories.

“Grand Rapids originated as a lumbering town and has a deep-rooted history in hard work that aligns closely with Carhartt’s core values,” said Mark Kastner, director of retail store operations, Carhartt.

“It’s a thriving community with so much to do, and we’re excited to bring Carhartt into the mix, offering local consumers the gear they need to support their lifestyle on and off the job site.”

Its regular hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Photo via fb.com