Woodland Mall opens new west wing

Woodland Mall has unveiled its new west wing.

The mall in Kentwood, at 3195 28th St. SE, recently completed the re-construction and extension of its west wing, previously anchored by Sears.

Woodland Mall is welcoming the department store Von Maur as the wing’s anchor tenant, as well as several first-in-market retailers.

“Over the past two years, we have invested $100 million in order to continue to create a premium shopping experience in the changing retail environment,” said Cecily McCabe, marketing director, Woodland Mall.

The closing and demolition of Sears left behind 313,000 square feet of gross leasable area. The mall’s owner, PREIT, re-built 290,000 square feet of new configuration in Sears’ place.

Anchor retailer Von Maur hosted its grand opening on Saturday and occupies 90,000 square feet in the former Sears location. It is the first Von Maur in the region.

The steakhouse Black Rock Bar & Grill opened last week in the Von Maur wing. The restaurant allows customers to grill their meal on a 750-degree slab of granite. It is the first Black Rock in the region.

Urban Outfitters also opened last week in an 8,000-square-foot space in the Von Maur wing. The store offers a curated mix of women’s and men’s clothing, accessories and home products. It is the first Urban Outfitters in the region.

Paddle North will open in the Von Maur wing later this fall. The Minneapolis-based company offers stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, inflatable barges and accessories, as well as related apparel.

Tricho Salon, based in metro Detroit, will open later in the fall and offer hair styling, makeup and waxing services, as well as related products.

Over the past year, Woodland Mall has also had several retailers relocate and/or expand: Apple, Chico’s, Hollister, J.Jill, LUSH, Shoe Dept., Sleeping Tiger, Torrid, Vans, Victoria’s Secret and Williams Sonoma.

Photo via fb.com