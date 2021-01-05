ArtPrize set to return in 2021

ArtPrize will be returning later this year after the competition was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be held from Sept. 16-Oct. 3 as ArtPrize organizers expressed “optimistic views for a return to a considerable degree of normalcy by the fall of 2021.”

“We look forward with anticipation into the new year and the opportunity to work with our community to create the best ArtPrize yet — one that will inspire hope and excitement in Grand Rapids and beyond, bringing us together in new ways, celebrating artists and art lovers, and fostering a sense of openness and healing,” ArtPrize said.

ArtPrize is expected to welcome artists across the country who will showcase their artwork throughout the city of Grand Rapids. The competition is expected to award $450,000 grants and prizes to different artists.

The competition went to an every-other-year format in 2019, the first year of Project 1. The last ArtPrize was in 2018.

Artists and venue registration dates and other details will be announced soon on artprize.org and ArtPrize social channels.