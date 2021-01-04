Survey reveals Michigan will dump Dry January

Over half of Michiganders said they will forgo Dry January in 2021, according to a recent survey.

Rehabs.com, an addiction treatment resource, surveyed 3,000 drinkers across the U.S., which revealed in Michigan, of those who usually mark the start of the year with a Dry January, 53% say it will not be the case in 2021.

New Hampshire emerged as those most averse to a drink-free start of the year with 79% of people saying they will skip Dry January. Hawaii residents are more determined to attempt a healthier start to 2021 with just 23% saying they will skip the month of sobriety.

For those planning on quitting drinking altogether in the new year as a personal resolution, 27% admit that it would not be for health reasons but instead to reduce costs, given that so many people’s finances have been negatively affected by the economic effects of the new coronavirus.

For those still determined to push on with Dry January, 19% said they are more likely to go the distance if they have a partner who is also attempting it. Women (24%) are more likely to join their partner in this period of alcohol abstinence as compared to men (14%). Half of the respondents said they will not attempt any New Year’s resolutions.