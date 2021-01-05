One Bourbon opens heated greenhouse seating

A West Side restaurant is opening a reservation-only outdoor dining experience this week.

One Bourbon, at 608 Bridge St. NW in Grand Rapids, said Sunday that it is opening its greenhouse to create a heated outdoor dining experience for small parties by reservation, starting Thursday.

“We have split the greenhouse into two individual sections and can fit up to six people on each side,” the restaurant said in an email to customers. “… We’re so excited to see you again.”

The greenhouse, which is open from 4-9 p.m., must be booked ahead of time by making a reservation at info@onebourbongr.com or (616) 608-5766.

Each side has private entrances and will be “thoroughly cleaned and ventilated between each reservation,” according to One Bourbon.

There will be a $50 per person minimum per reservation and an hour and a half time limit for each party.

The limited menu at this time will include hot cheese (Boursin cheese and arrabbiata sauce served hot with crackers for $12), steak (a 13-ounce Cajun rubbed ribeye steak with roasted redskin potatoes and green beans for $27), the Bourbon Burger (Muenster cheese, bacon jam, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato and pickle on a brioche bun, served with hand-cut fries and spinach salad, for $25), and peanut butter pie for $6.

To-go cocktails include a burnt orange and vanilla Old-Fashioned kit with choice of whiskey ($25-$54) and a pecan and peach Old-Fashioned kit with choice of whiskey ($25-$54).

Specials include 50% off bottles of wine, 25% off all individual pours and $5 growler fills.

One Bourbon is only open for dining reservations and cocktails to-go at this time.

More information about the restaurant is at onebourbongr.com.