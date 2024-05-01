Blue Dog Tavern: Hot to Tot!

A lot of bars end up with a certain late-night crowd, but only one won Best Late Night Dining and Drinks. That’s Blue Dog Tavern, 638 Stocking Ave. NW.
Blue Dog has a cool, old location with plenty of history, despite just opening its current iteration in 2014.
Blue Dog also won Best Tater Tots and Best Poutine (see the list of winners and finalists below).
Its big menu of various all beef hot dogs and burgers, along with a smattering of shareables and its giant menu of tots helps explain why people don’t mind ending the night at The Blue Dog.
There are seven types of tater tot choices, including a monthly special. And if you’re looking for the best poutine, there’s even poutine tots.
As for late night drinks, there’s a $5 shot wheel from 9 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday. Plus, the normal cocktails aren’t a bad price either, like the Campfire Old Fashioned for $9.
Grand Rapids Magazine will be celebrating Blue Dog Tavern and a whole host of other winners at our inaugural Best of Grand Rapids Party on May 10. For more information visit this link: BEST OF GR PARTY.
Late Night Dining + Drinks
Winner: Blue Dog Tavern
Finalists:
Z’s
Knoop
Birch Lodge
Sip Coffee & Cocktails
Max’s South Seas Hideaway
IDC
General Wood Shop
Rio Peruvian & Mexican Restaurant
Poutine
Winner: Blue Dog Tavern
Finalists:
Brewery Vivant
One Bourbon
Roam
Fire Rock Grill
Lucy’s
Railtown Brewing
Tater Tots
Winner: Blue Dog Tavern
Finalists:
Gravity
Bobcat Bonnie’s
Logan’s Alley
