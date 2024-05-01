Tuesday evenings with music

Prepare for an exciting lineup of musical performances this summer with the Tuesday Evening Music Club at Meijer Gardens.

The Ayers Basement Systems has announced the 2024 lineup of local and regional talents. This series promises to spotlight the best of them amidst the picturesque backdrop of West Michigan’s outdoor beauty.

“We’re honored to be a part of this premiere music series,” said Ed Krieger, CEO of Ayers Basement Systems. “We believe a single action can spread to something more, creating a ripple effect. The full extent of each ripple, we’ll likely never know, but we’re certain that enriching cultural experiences like those at Meijer Gardens can enhance lives, ultimately fostering significant impact within our communities.”

Taking place every Tuesday evening from June to August (excluding June 11th), the shows will unfold at the iconic Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater, located at 1000 East Beltline Ave. NE. Gates open at 5 p.m., with the performances kicking off at 7 p.m.

2024 Ayers Basement Systems Tuesday Evening Music Club Lineup

June 4: The Par-llo Connection + Avalon Cutts-Jones

June 18: Lady Ace Boogie & Friends + Sixman

June 25: The Grand Rapids Chorus Sweet Adelines + Djangophinique

July 2: MOLLY

July 9: 6-Pak

July 16: Franklin Park

July 23: The Diatribe Presents: An Evening of Music and Poetry

July 30: The Mickeys + Lyons & Co.

August 6: Kanin Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience

August 13: Nathan Walton & The Remedy

August 20: Thornetta Davis

August 27: The Grand Rapids Ballet

Sponsored by Ayers Basement Systems, Meyer Music, WYCE, and Corporate Live, the Ayers Basement Systems Tuesday Evening Music Club promises to be the highlight of West Michigan’s musical calendar this summer. Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in a world of melody and magic amidst the splendor of nature and art at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.