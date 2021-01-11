2021 Best of Grand Rapids Readers’ Poll

Editor’s note: This is an introduction to a five-part series on the Best of Grand Rapids Readers’ Poll results.

Grand Rapids Magazine enjoys kicking the New Year off with the results of our annual Best Of Grand Rapids Readers’ Poll because it gives everyone plenty of items to add to their New Year’s Resolutions. There is no question that 2020 was a rough year for small businesses, which makes recognizing this year’s list of local businesses even more important.

In our 18th year, we continue to see impressive participation from readers, who voted for their favorites in over 100 categories. It’s always nice to see winners from the previous year retain their title but also to see new places find their spot on the list for the first time.

So, without further ado, check out our winners and runners-up using the links below. We’d love to hear your thoughts on this year’s winners, use #bestofgr on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

