2021: Best of Grand Rapids Readers’ Poll: Retail

Editor’s note: This is Part 3 of a five-part series on the Best of Grand Rapids Readers’ Poll results.

Best Antiques (tie):

Eastown Antiques

Opened in 2004, Eastown Antiques has two floors filled with hidden gems including furniture, jewelry, clothing and more. With over 45 dealers, you are certain to find

a one-of-a-kind item.

Lost & Found – Treasures of Old and New

Located on Century Avenue, Lost & Found — Treasures of Old and New features unique pieces of furniture, art and other antiques for avid antique hunters. It is especially good

for finding popular mid-century modern pieces.

Auto Dealers: Fox Motor Group

Since opening in 2000, Fox Motor Group has been placing West Michigan customers first. With 26 locations in the Grand Rapids market and carrying a large selection of car brands, you are certain to find your next car here.

Bike Shop: Freewheeler Bike Shop

Freewheeler Bike Shop is locally owned and has been serving Grand Rapids since 1978. The shop carries a large selection of every bike imaginable including stock bikes as well as custom mountain, road and fat tire bikes.

Bookstore: Schuler Books

Since 1982, Schuler Books has been a cherished and exceptional one-stop shop for local book lovers and fanatic puzzle masters around Grand Rapids. The allure of the local book shop keeps customers coming back and the helpful and knowledgeable staff know how to recommend the right book or puzzle to get you through these grueling pandemic-stupor days.

Schuler also is proud to have a welcoming, educational and diverse atmosphere for local readers that makes it stand out from competitors. Schuler offers opportunities and experiences that you just can’t have over the internet and that’s why it is celebrating its 38th year.

Bridal Shop: Renee Austin Wedding

Located on Plainfield Avenue, Renee Austin Wedding offers a wide selection of the most current bridal styles and fashions ranging from ball gowns to mermaids for even the choosiest of brides.

Comic Book Store: Vault of Midnight

As self-appointed “ambassadors for all things geek,” Vault of Midnight provides a full range of items to appease your inner nerd including comic books, board games and apparel.

Gift Shop: Rebel

A love language among many couples is gift-giving. Rebel is the shop that will bring your love to life with its aesthetically pleasing and trendy gifts. Chip Minor and Dann Boyles have been owners of the cute shop since 2010 and love the atmosphere they have created and brought into East Grand Rapids.

Rebel’s aesthetic is a modern take on a general store. The pair want it to feel like the store has always been tucked away in the neighborhood and they want the products to make you smile every time they are used. The store covers a wide array of unique gifts from barware, plants and planters to baby accessories and toys, self-care necessities, women’s accessories, Michigan-themed knickknacks and home décor.

Consignment Shop: Georgie’s Consignment

Housed inside one of Ada’s oldest structures, Georgie’s Consignment is the secret to finding designer items at bargain prices.

Georgie Roth has owned the iconic red house on Thornapple River Drive — now almost 200 years old — since 1981.

Roth graduated from Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University and went on to work at Flexsteel as a furniture designer. After getting married, she and her husband purchased the house using money they made from selling calf hutches that they designed and built. Georgie’s Consignment got its start when Roth began selling clothes from her own wardrobe. Since then, the shop has flourished with consignment clothes

and accessories now filling almost every room of the house.

Georgie’s has items for any occasion, carrying a large and organized selection of used clothing from evening dresses to exercise clothes and everything in between. The “designer room” houses gently used premium items at half the price from name brands such as Marc Jacobs and Burberry. Inventory is updated daily so there is always something new to find. If you are looking to sell your clothing, Georgie’s offers you 50% from the sale of your items, making it an excellent place to clean out your closet and then fill it back up!

Florist: Eastern Floral

Nationally ranked as a top 50 florist, Eastern Floral is a trusted source for high-quality

floral displays. From utilizing innovative designs to long-lasting flowers, this family-owned business is ready to help you mark any occasion.

Grocery Store: Meijer

A Michigan staple that has many loyal customers sticking to its grocery store roots.

From local foods to a sizable garden center, Meijer has everything and more — making

it a one-stop shop. This store offers brands from across the spectrum.

Jewelry Store: Almassian Jewelers

Since 2006, a husband and wife gemologist couple has been providing beautiful jewelry

for people across West Michigan. The pair custom design jewelry with ethically sourced diamonds and gemstones from around the world.

Men’s Clothing Shop: Fitzgerald’s Men’s Store

A gentlemen’s boutique that attracts customers with its style, class and flair. This store

has been catering to men’s fashion needs since 1980. It offers varieties from boardroom to black tie. This place knows how to dress for success and bring luxury to men’s closets across Grand Rapids.

Specialty Grocer: Martha’s Vineyard

A local grocer in the heart of Grand Rapids that has unique varieties of cheeses, beer, wine, bread, farm-fresh vegetables and fruits, dairy products and more. Martha’s Vineyard offers brands you can’t find just anywhere and offers up local products for residents to enjoy.

Women’s Clothing Shop: Lee & Birch

The cutest little shop you ever will lay eyes on. Located on Wealthy Street, this spot has women’s clothing and accessories for any season and any style. From cozy casual to business attire, it’s a shopping spree waiting to happen.

For the home

Give your home a refresh with finds from one of these local favorites.

Home Décor: Reinspired Treasures

A place full of stylish finds, both old and new, for any home aesthetic.

With plenty of vintage finds, deck out your home with pieces that make you happy —repurpose these vintage finds and bring new life into an item once cherished by some-

one else.

Place to Purchase Local Artwork: LaFontsee Galleries

Contemporary art dots every wall of this gallery, which represents artists working in mediums from drawing and painting to 3D art.

The gallery features Charles Dwyer’s work, which explores a strong abstract and design foundation with minutely and sensitively observed figure studies with an emphasis on women and history, creating beautiful works of art.

Furniture Store: Talsma Furniture

A furniture store offering comfort, durability and style — luxury décor starts here.

Talsma’s has the ideal sofa for any household. Most can withstand children, pets and the occasional accident. You will never want to melt into any other couch.

Garden Center: Romence Gardens

A place that nurtures beauty and grows excellence with a guiding hand and healthy tactics.

Full of cascading annuals and flourishing petals, Romence’s hanging baskets will liven up your front porch during any season.

Hardware Store: Rylee’s Ace Hardware

Your neighborhood hardware store that offers everything from leaf blowers to canned food.

It also features a wide variety of outdoor appliances for any outdoor gathering. Find grills, sprinklers, bonfire pits, marshmallow skewers and string lighting.

This story can be found in the January 2021 issue of Grand Rapids Magazine.