2021: Best of Grand Rapids Readers’ Poll: Runners-Up

Editor’s note: This is Part 5 of a five-part series on the Best of Grand Rapids Readers’ Poll results.
Food & Drink
Appetizers: Rockwell Republic
Bakery: Wealthy Street Bakery
Bar/Pub: Stella’s Lounge
BBQ: Slows Bar BQ
Beer & Wine Merchant: Rishi’s International Beverage
Bloody Mary: Sundance Grill and Bar
Breakfast: Real Food Café
Brewery: Brewery Vivant
Brunch: Anna’s House
Burger: Cottage Bar and Restaurant
Burrito: Cantina Mexican Grill
Butcher Shop: Louise Earl Butcher
Chef: Kevin VanderMeer, KJ Catering
Coffeehouse: The Sparrows Coffee & Tea & Newsstand
Craft Cocktails: Buffalo Traders Lounge
Cupcakes: Cakabakery
Date Night Restaurant: Amore Trattoria Italiana and Leo’s Seafood Restaurant and Bar (tie)
Dessert: Amore Trattoria Italiana
Distillery: Eastern Kille Distillery
Doughnuts: The Doughnut Conspiracy
Food Truck: What The Truck
French Fries: Brewery Vivant
Froyo Shop: The Pump House
Happy Hour: Terra
Hard Cider: The People’s Cider Co.
Hot Dog: The Corner Bar
Ice Cream: Furniture City Creamery
Late Night Drinks/Dining: Stella’s Lounge and Z’s Bar and Restaurant (tie)
Mac & Cheese: The Electric Cheetah
Outdoor/Deck Seating: Blue Water and The Score Restaurant and Sports Bar (tie)
Pizza: Vitale’s
Restaurant Service: The Chop House and Leo’s Seafood Restaurant and Bar (tie)
Rooftop Dining: Rockwell Republic
Sandwich: Two Beards Deli
Seafood: Fish Lads
Sports Bar: The Score Restaurant and Sports Bar
Steak: Butcher’s Union
Sushi: Jaku Sushi
Tacos: Tacos El Cuñado
Vegan/Vegetarian Burger: Brick Road Pizza Co. and Noco Provisions (tie)
Vegan/Vegetarian Menu: The Electric Cheetah
Wine Bar: Aperitivo
Wings: Detroit Wing Company
Entertainment
Annual Festival: ArtPrize
Disc Golf Course: Garfield Park
Escape Room: The Great Escape Room
Female TV Personality: Rachel Ruiz, WOOD TV
Golf Course: The Gold Club at Thornapple Pointe
GR-Based Band/Musician: The Crane Wives
Hike/Bike Trail: Kent Trails
Improv Group: Pop Scholars
Live Music Venue: The Intersection
Local DJ: Keller Shaw
Local Music Series: Grand Rapids Symphony’s Picnic Pops
Local Radio Show: Connie & Fish, MIX 95.7
Male TV Personality: Casey Jones, WOOD TV
Meteorologist: Ellen Bacca, WOOD TV
Museum: Grand Rapids Art Museum
Park: Millennium Park
Performing Arts Organization: Grand Rapids Symphony
Places to go dancing: Eve Nightclub @ The B.O.B.
Professional Sports Team: West Michigan Whitecaps
Radio Station: 88.1 WYCE
Tourist Attraction: ArtPrize
TV Station: FOX 17
Wedding Venue: Revel Center
Retail
Antiques: Bluedoor
Auto Dealers: Kool Grand Rapids
Bike Shop: Grand Rapids Bicycle Co.
Bookstore: Books & Mortar
Bridal Shop: Ali Nicole Bridal and Bianka Bridal (tie)
Car Wash: Tommy’s Express Car Wash
Comic Book Store: Tardy’s Collector’s Corner
Consignment Store: Rock Paper Scissors Consignment Boutique
Florist: Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts
Furniture Store: Stonesthrow and Northwestern Home Furnishings (tie)
Garden Center: Flowerland
Gift Shop: Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts
Grocery Store: Forest Hills Foods
Hardware Store: Kingsland Ace Hardware & Rental
Home Décor: Rebel
Jewelry Store: DeVries Jewelers
Men’s Clothing: A.K. Rikk’s
Place to purchase local artwork: Lions & Rabbits
Specialty Grocer: Horrocks Market
Women’s Clothing: Leigh’s
Services
Animal Clinic: Cascade Hospital for Animals
Bank: Fifth Third Bank
Catering Service: Martha’s Catering
Child Care: Milestones Child Development Center
Chiropractic Center: Chiropractic Unlimited and Kooistra Chiropractic Clinic (tie)
Credit Union: Adventure Credit Union
Day Spa: Grand Pearl Spa at The Amway
Dentist (practitioner): Dr. Joshua A. Peiffer, DDS, Contemporary Family Dental
Dermatologist (practitioner): Dr. Rebecca M. Jansen, MD, Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Doggie Day Care/Pet Boarding: Family Friends Veterinary Hospital
Dry Cleaner: Afendoulis Cleaners and Tuxedos
Estate Planning Attorney: Raj Malviya, Miller Johnson
Fitness Instructor: Amy Kwaiser, Zumba, Gina Traynor and Tom Traynor (tie)
Hair Salon: Design 1 Salon Spa
Hotel: JW Marriott
Interior Design Firm/Designer: Kathryn Chaplow Interior Design
Limo/Party Bus Services: Five Star Sedan and Limo
Mani/Pedi: Posh Nails and Spa
Plastic Surgeon (Practitioner): Dr. John D. Renucci, MD, Plastic Surgery Associates
Residential Real Estate Firm: Greenridge Realty and Keller Williams Realty (tie)
Retirement Community: Clark Retirement
Tattoo Parlor: Honest to Goodness Tattoo and Piercing
Yoga Studio: AM Yoga
