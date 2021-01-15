2021: Best of Grand Rapids Readers’ Poll: Runners-Up

Editor’s note: This is Part 5 of a five-part series on the Best of Grand Rapids Readers’ Poll results. 

Food & Drink

Appetizers: Rockwell Republic

Bakery: Wealthy Street Bakery

Bar/Pub: Stella’s Lounge

BBQ: Slows Bar BQ

Beer & Wine Merchant: Rishi’s International Beverage

Bloody Mary: Sundance Grill and Bar

Breakfast: Real Food Café

Brewery: Brewery Vivant

Brunch: Anna’s House

Burger: Cottage Bar and Restaurant

Burrito: Cantina Mexican Grill

Butcher Shop: Louise Earl Butcher

Chef: Kevin VanderMeer, KJ Catering

Coffeehouse: The Sparrows Coffee & Tea & Newsstand

Craft Cocktails: Buffalo Traders Lounge

Cupcakes: Cakabakery

Date Night Restaurant: Amore Trattoria Italiana and Leo’s Seafood Restaurant and Bar (tie)

Dessert: Amore Trattoria Italiana

Distillery: Eastern Kille Distillery

Doughnuts: The Doughnut Conspiracy

Food Truck: What The Truck

French Fries: Brewery Vivant

Froyo Shop: The Pump House

Happy Hour: Terra

Hard Cider: The People’s Cider Co.

Hot Dog: The Corner Bar

Ice Cream: Furniture City Creamery

Late Night Drinks/Dining: Stella’s Lounge and Z’s Bar and Restaurant (tie)

Mac & Cheese: The Electric Cheetah

Outdoor/Deck Seating: Blue Water and The Score Restaurant and Sports Bar (tie)

Pizza: Vitale’s

Restaurant Service: The Chop House and Leo’s Seafood Restaurant and Bar (tie)

Rooftop Dining: Rockwell Republic

Sandwich: Two Beards Deli

Seafood: Fish Lads

Sports Bar: The Score Restaurant and Sports Bar

Steak: Butcher’s Union

Sushi: Jaku Sushi

Tacos: Tacos El Cuñado

Vegan/Vegetarian Burger: Brick Road Pizza Co. and Noco Provisions (tie)

Vegan/Vegetarian Menu: The Electric Cheetah

Wine Bar: Aperitivo

Wings: Detroit Wing Company

Entertainment

Annual Festival: ArtPrize

Disc Golf Course: Garfield Park

Escape Room: The Great Escape Room

Female TV Personality: Rachel Ruiz, WOOD TV

Golf Course: The Gold Club at Thornapple Pointe

GR-Based Band/Musician: The Crane Wives

Hike/Bike Trail: Kent Trails

Improv Group: Pop Scholars

Pop Scholars
Live Music Venue: The Intersection

Local DJ: Keller Shaw

Local Music Series: Grand Rapids Symphony’s Picnic Pops

Local Radio Show: Connie & Fish, MIX 95.7

Male TV Personality: Casey Jones, WOOD TV

Meteorologist: Ellen Bacca, WOOD TV

Museum: Grand Rapids Art Museum

Park: Millennium Park

Performing Arts Organization: Grand Rapids Symphony

Places to go dancing: Eve Nightclub @ The B.O.B.

Professional Sports Team: West Michigan Whitecaps

Radio Station: 88.1 WYCE

Tourist Attraction: ArtPrize

TV Station: FOX 17

Wedding Venue: Revel Center

Retail

Antiques: Bluedoor

Auto Dealers: Kool Grand Rapids

Bike Shop: Grand Rapids Bicycle Co.

Bookstore: Books & Mortar

Bridal Shop: Ali Nicole Bridal and Bianka Bridal (tie)

Car Wash: Tommy’s Express Car Wash

Comic Book Store: Tardy’s Collector’s Corner

Consignment Store: Rock Paper Scissors Consignment Boutique

Florist: Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts

Furniture Store: Stonesthrow and Northwestern Home Furnishings (tie)

Garden Center: Flowerland

Gift Shop: Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts

Grocery Store: Forest Hills Foods

Hardware Store: Kingsland Ace Hardware & Rental

Home Décor: Rebel

Jewelry Store: DeVries Jewelers

Men’s Clothing: A.K. Rikk’s

Place to purchase local artwork: Lions & Rabbits

Specialty Grocer: Horrocks Market

Women’s Clothing: Leigh’s

Services

Animal Clinic: Cascade Hospital for Animals

Bank: Fifth Third Bank

Catering Service: Martha’s Catering

Child Care: Milestones Child Development Center

Chiropractic Center: Chiropractic Unlimited and Kooistra Chiropractic Clinic (tie)

Credit Union: Adventure Credit Union

Day Spa: Grand Pearl Spa at The Amway

Dentist (practitioner): Dr. Joshua A. Peiffer, DDS, Contemporary Family Dental

Dermatologist (practitioner): Dr. Rebecca M. Jansen, MD, Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Doggie Day Care/Pet Boarding: Family Friends Veterinary Hospital

Dry Cleaner: Afendoulis Cleaners and Tuxedos

Estate Planning Attorney: Raj Malviya, Miller Johnson

Fitness Instructor: Amy Kwaiser, Zumba, Gina Traynor and Tom Traynor (tie)

Hair Salon: Design 1 Salon Spa

Hotel: JW Marriott

Interior Design Firm/Designer: Kathryn Chaplow Interior Design

Limo/Party Bus Services: Five Star Sedan and Limo

Mani/Pedi: Posh Nails and Spa

Plastic Surgeon (Practitioner): Dr. John D. Renucci, MD, Plastic Surgery Associates

Residential Real Estate Firm: Greenridge Realty and Keller Williams Realty (tie)

Retirement Community: Clark Retirement

Tattoo Parlor: Honest to Goodness Tattoo and Piercing

Yoga Studio: AM Yoga

This story can be found in the January 2021 issue of Grand Rapids Magazine. To get more stories like this delivered to your mailbox each month, subscribe here

