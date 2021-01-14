2021: Best of Grand Rapids Readers’ Poll: Services

Editor’s note: This is Part 4 of a five-part series on the Best of Grand Rapids Readers’ Poll results.

Best Fitness Instructor: Chad Hughes, Impact Fitness + Wellness

Grand Rapids Magazine: Hi, Chad! Let’s get to know you by starting off with what type of fitness do you specialize in?

Chad Hughes: I really appreciate blending elements of strength and conditioning, functional fitness and circuit training, to name a few. Every category of fitness has some type of value associated with it which everyone can benefit from. Since I work with a diverse range of clientele, it’s important to have a variety of tools to meet them where they are at. Fitness is not a “one size fits all” approach.

GRM: You sound very passionate about what you do. What inspired you to instruct?

CH: I could literally write an entire novel on this topic, so I’ll keep it short and sweet. Fitness can change your life. The thing about change is that it is difficult. It can be hard and it can be grueling. But anything worth having is never easy. That’s why I founded IMPACT Fitness + Wellness, to be a place to help make a difficult journey a better one.

GRM: What common advice do you give to the people you instruct?

CH: No one ever got better by accident. We are not a product of circumstances, but

a product of our choices. You can do better. You can be better. But you have to choose.

GRM: Do you do anything outside of instructing that goes along with staying fit?

CH: Fitness for me is a lifestyle. My family and I try to incorporate it into everything we do. Our twin 4-year-old daughters keep us very busy! So, I am thankful for a healthy body to keep up with them.

GRM: What is a common misconception of losing weight/gaining muscle/working out in general?

CH: Never chase “weight loss” in order to love yourself.

Animal Clinic: Family Friends Veterinary Hospital

With 11 doctors on staff, Family Friends Veterinary Hospital is a full-service veterinary clinic and more. It also provides rehab programs, grooming and boarding to keep your furry friends happy and healthy.

Bank: Huntington Bank

Huntington Bank has 15 branch locations in Grand Rapids alone, making it easily accessible for members. From personal banking to borrowing and investments, Huntington offers an

individual connection and superior customer service.

Car Wash: Mister Car Wash

Michigan roads are notorious for leaving salt stains on your car during the winter,

but with locations all across Grand Rapids, Mister Car Wash ensures your car

stays squeaky clean all year long.

Child Care: Appletree Early Care and Preschool

Appletree Early Care and Preschools have provided trusted and respected child care in Grand Rapids since 1998. Perfect for working parents, Appletree offers programs for children from 5 weeks old to 10 years old.

Chiropractic Center: iChiro Clinics

iChiro Clinics take a unique approach to chiropractic care utilizing both manual

and computerized adjustments to leave you feeling your best. iChiro also provides licensed massage therapists to further restore mobility and function.

Credit Union: Lake Michigan Credit Union

For 85 years, Lake Michigan Credit Union has been serving West Michigan and has grown into one of the largest credit unions in the country. Lake Michigan Credit Union is nationally ranked by Weiss Ratings and Bauer Financial Group for excellent financial

strength, safety and soundness.

Dermatologist (practitioner): Dr. Richard J. Ashack, MD, Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

As a specialist in laser surgery, dermatopharmacology, skin cancer surgery and cosmetic

surgery, Dr. Richard J. Ashack is extremely skilled in treating patients utilizing the most up-to-date treatments in the field.

Doggie Day Care/Pet Boarding: Whiskers Resort and Pet Spa

Whiskers Resort and Pet Spa truly is the top of the line in pet boarding and

grooming care. With experienced staff, outdoor and indoor playrooms, obedience training and more, your pet will be living in luxury while you’re away.

Catering: KJ Catering

If you are looking for a mouthwatering array of deliciously divine smelling and tasting food for your event, you can’t beat KJ Catering. Its dedication to food is exemplary and with every bite you can feel the passion concocted in the pan. Since 2001, KJ Catering has been serving up culinary excellence that “connects people, nourishes souls and inspires ideas.”

KJ Catering is versatile and accommodating despite any inconvenience the pandemic throws its way. The business has actually grown and thrived during these challenging times, and because of it, it has become a stronger, more unified business. Its passion for food overcomes even the biggest hurdles.

Dry Cleaner: Sheldon Cleaners

Since 1949, Sheldon Cleaners has been a household name in West Michigan for dry cleaning. Now with almost 25 locations across town, Sheldon Cleaners still is a go-to spot for all your dry cleaning needs.

Estate Planning Attorney: David Carrier, Carrier Law

David Carrier has 37 years of experience practicing law and has helped tens of thousands of families through his Carrier LifePlan workshops and personal advising.

Family Law Attorney (four-way tie)

Catherine Jacobs, Warner Norcross+Judd

A Central Michigan University alum, Catherine Jacobs provides superior service to all of her clients looking for family law assistance. As one of the largest firms in Michigan, Warner Norcross+Judd has some of the best resources available for families.

David Carrier, Carrier Law

Also listed as best estate planning attorney, David Carrier has 37 years of experience and has helped thousands of clients with family law.

Elizabeth Bransdorfer, Mika Meyers

Elizabeth Bransdorfer has extensive experience in family law and has won multiple awards including being named a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and was named by Best Lawyers as “Grand Rapids’ 2018 Collaborative Law: Family Law Lawyer of the Year.”

Richard Roane, Warner Norcross+Judd

Formerly the chair of the Family Law Practice Group, Richard Roane has practiced in both family law and domestic relations litigation for 31 years.

Hotel: Amway Grand Plaza

Combining present day luxury in a historic setting, Amway Grand Plaza remains a favored downtown stay. This historic hotel stands tall amid the downtown skyline. It features beauty, prestige, sophistication and a Gatsby-esque theme in every aspect of its interior design. It’s worth an overnight stay.

Interior Design Firm/Designer: Fuchsia Design

A place that thrives on style, aesthetics, organization and care, Fuchsia Design exceeds expectations. Take advantage of services that include interior design consultations, space planning, lighting selections and layouts, design project management and more.

Limo/Party bus Services (tie)

Affordable Limousine

A party isn’t a true party without a party bus. Affordable Limousine has a fleet of vehicles at its disposal. Since 2006, this business has been hitting the road and providing transportation services for residents across West Michigan.

Uptown Limo and Party Bus

Show up in style by pulling up with the gang in bouncing, music-pumping fashion. This bus service will have you dancing all night long and will get you safely to any destination that is within reasonable reach.

Personal Injury Attorney: Thomas G. Sinas, Sinas Dramis

Thomas G. Sinas advocates for the injured. He focuses his practice on personal injury and wrongful death litigation — dealing heavily with car accident cases.

Plastic Surgeon (practitioner): Dr. Brad Bengston, MD, Bengston Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery

Dr. Brad Bengston is a doctor dedicated to his practice and the care, safety and well-being of his patients. He focuses on “achieving natural and proportional results that are restored, refined and renewed.”

Residential Real Estate Firm: Five Star Real Estate

Five Star Real Estate thrives in Grand Rapids and gives back to the community every day by being that friendly face that will help start you on your next journey in your new home.

Retirement Community: Holland Home

Holland Home prioritizes health, happiness, relaxation and safety. This retirement community meets you where you are, from independent living to assisted living. It also offers memory care, home care and hospice care.

Tattoo Parlor: Mos Eisleys Tattoo Studio

Inspiration and creativity become permanent here. Thinking about getting new ink? Or getting a tattoo for the first time? Here you will find skilled artists and helpful advice as you embark on a way to express yourself through the art of the tattoo gun.

Yoga Studio: Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse

Zen is a lifestyle, not a choice. Find peace, relaxation, a killer workout and your center of gravity as you delve into the art of yoga and its lengthy list of mental, physical and spiritual benefits at one of four Funky Buddha locations.

Pamper Me!

Day Spa: Design 1 Salon Spa

Relaxation and self-care are key elements at Design 1 Salon Spa. Be ready to be pampered when you enter this modern, trendy and chic iteration of a salon. It always is bustling with activity and is clouded with perfume-scented hairspray, creating a relaxing atmosphere. The salon has five locations surrounding Grand Rapids.

Hair Salon: Jeffrey Richard Salon

In 2000, this Aveda-concept salon opened its doors on Wealthy Street. This salon takes hairstyling to another level by offering a sensory service fit for relaxation and stress relief. Take a seat, enjoy a beverage and succumb to relaxation while being treated like royalty.

Mani/Pedi: Design1 Salon Spa

Treat yourself. Take a day and enjoy the ambiance that Design 1 Salon Spa encompasses. Choose from a variety of hand and foot treatments that will send you into relaxation mode and leave you feeling just a little happier when you’re finished. The spa also offers fun seasonal-inspired pedicures to perk up those toes any time of the year.

Dentist: Dr. Thomas Lambert

Dr. Thomas Lambert is no stranger to Grand Rapids Magazine’s Best Of list as a nine-time winner in the Dentist category. Lambert has been pampering patients in Grand Rapids for over 30 years, making dental appointments feel less stressful and more relaxing. Warm blankets, aromatherapy neck wraps, TVs on the ceiling and relaxing gas (nitrous oxide) are just some of the amenities available during appointments.

With the mission statement to “educate and guide our patients toward the healthiest and best-looking smiles,” it is clear that patients always have top priority. Lambert plays an active role in giving back to his community as well. For the past two decades, he has volunteered at the Baxter Dental Clinic by providing services to those without dental insurance.

As a dental educator, he has taught as an adjunct professor at Grand Rapids Community College for 10 years and has been a lecturer for dentists and their teams through the Michigan Dental Association, the Chicago Dental Society and numerous dental organizations across the United States. Lambert also is a strong supporter of the local dental association and currently sits on the American Dental Association’s Committee on Communications.

This story can be found in the January 2021 issue of Grand Rapids Magazine. To get more stories like this delivered to your mailbox each month, subscribe here.