Holland Museum announces Cultural Lens programs

The Holland Museum will be hosting two winter programs this month and next month that will look back at the life of Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights movement.

“We are excited to partner with the Holland Museum again this year to encourage continued education and dialogue regarding diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Joe Klesney, interim president and chief operating officer, Zeeland Community Hospital. “The Cultural Lens series aligns with Spectrum Health’s drive to spread compassion, awareness, new perspectives and continuous learning. This sponsorship allows us to stand with our community and commit to fostering a place and space where all are welcome and respected.”

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday, individuals can visit the museum to get MLK Day kits with activities.

On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the museum will host an event called How Would You Change the World? Individuals can participate in in-person activities and virtual activities, which will be posted online throughout the day. Families will be able to learn about Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and the Civil Rights movement in America.

From 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Ally up! Sharing Stories on Being an Effective Ally – Virtual Adult Program will be held at the museum.

The museum, in partnership with Grounded in Equity LLC., is hosting a panel discussion on being an effective ally. The panelists will discuss what’s an effective allyship, what it has meant to them and how they actively inspire others to take on the role of being an ally.

To register for the free program, click here.