Best of Grand Rapids List: Arts & Entertainment

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Next up in our Best of Grand Rapids series: Arts & Entertainment. After highlighting our Communities & Personalities, we’re turning to the musicians, festivals, artists, and creatives who bring energy and character to the city.

We did things a little differently this year. Rather than separating winners and finalists—or heading into a second round of voting—we’re recognizing the top three write-in vote-getters in each category as winners. With such strong showings across the board, it felt only right to celebrate each as a standout.

Want to see the full list across all categories? Grab a copy at Meijer, Schuler Books, D&W, Barnes & Noble, Family Fare, but hurry. The Best of Grand Rapids issue tends to fly off shelves fast! Check Newsstand Outlets for a full list of retailers. Better yet, Subscribe for just $24/year and never miss an issue.

Winners are listed in no particular order.

Annual Festival

  • ArtPrize
  • Grand Rapids Lantern Festival at John Ball Zoo
  • Pulaski Days

Band from Grand Rapids

  • 6 Pak Band
  • Brena Band
  • Crane Wives

Bowling Alley

  • Clique Lanes
  • Wengers Bowling Alley
  • Northfield Lanes

Comedian

  • John Donovan
  • Matt Lauria
  • Darius Walker

Dance Instructor

  • Lia Reau – Lia’s Line Dance
  • Ericka Goss – Michigan Ballet Academy
  • Darby Tutas – The Studio Benji

Dance Venue

  • Rumors Nightclub
  • The B.O.B
  • West Michigan Latin Dance

Dance Venue/Organization for Social Dance

  • The Studio by Benji
  • Grand Rapids Social Dance Studio
  • Imprint Dance Company

Improv Troupe

  • Rapid Fire Improv
  • River City Improv
  • Pop Scholars

Karaoke

  • Fulton Street Pub
  • K-Rok Korean BBQ and Karaoke
  • Z’s Bar

Live Music Venue

  • Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
  • 20 Monroe Live
  • Pyramid Scheme

Movie Theater

  • Celebration Cinemas
  • Wealthy Street Theater
  • Phoenix Theater

Museum

  • Grand Rapids Public Museum
  • Grand Rapids Art Museum
  • Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Music Series

  • 5th Third Bank at Meijer Gardens
  • Lowell Showboat Sizzlin’ Summer Concert Series
  • Cecilia Music Center Acoustic Cafe Folk Series

Performing Arts Organization

  • Grand Rapids Ballet
  • Broadway Grand Rapids
  • The Civic Theatre

Singer (female)

  • Laura Bennett
  • Molly Schultz
  • Hannah Rose Graves

Singer (male)

  • Tyler Gitchel
  • Brian VanderArk
  • John Shae

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