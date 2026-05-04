Best of Grand Rapids List: Arts & Entertainment

Next up in our Best of Grand Rapids series: Arts & Entertainment. After highlighting our Communities & Personalities, we’re turning to the musicians, festivals, artists, and creatives who bring energy and character to the city.

We did things a little differently this year. Rather than separating winners and finalists—or heading into a second round of voting—we’re recognizing the top three write-in vote-getters in each category as winners. With such strong showings across the board, it felt only right to celebrate each as a standout.