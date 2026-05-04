Best of Grand Rapids List: Arts & Entertainment

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Winners are listed in no particular order.
Annual Festival
- ArtPrize
- Grand Rapids Lantern Festival at John Ball Zoo
- Pulaski Days
Band from Grand Rapids
- 6 Pak Band
- Brena Band
- Crane Wives
Bowling Alley
- Clique Lanes
- Wengers Bowling Alley
- Northfield Lanes
Comedian
- John Donovan
- Matt Lauria
- Darius Walker
Dance Instructor
- Lia Reau – Lia’s Line Dance
- Ericka Goss – Michigan Ballet Academy
- Darby Tutas – The Studio Benji
Dance Venue
- Rumors Nightclub
- The B.O.B
- West Michigan Latin Dance
Dance Venue/Organization for Social Dance
- The Studio by Benji
- Grand Rapids Social Dance Studio
- Imprint Dance Company
Improv Troupe
- Rapid Fire Improv
- River City Improv
- Pop Scholars
Karaoke
- Fulton Street Pub
- K-Rok Korean BBQ and Karaoke
- Z’s Bar
Live Music Venue
- Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
- 20 Monroe Live
- Pyramid Scheme
Movie Theater
- Celebration Cinemas
- Wealthy Street Theater
- Phoenix Theater
Museum
- Grand Rapids Public Museum
- Grand Rapids Art Museum
- Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
Music Series
- 5th Third Bank at Meijer Gardens
- Lowell Showboat Sizzlin’ Summer Concert Series
- Cecilia Music Center Acoustic Cafe Folk Series
Performing Arts Organization
- Grand Rapids Ballet
- Broadway Grand Rapids
- The Civic Theatre
Singer (female)
- Laura Bennett
- Molly Schultz
- Hannah Rose Graves
Singer (male)
- Tyler Gitchel
- Brian VanderArk
- John Shae