New leader takes the podium at Grand Rapids Symphony

The Grand Rapids Symphony has entered a new chapter in its organizational leadership with the appointment of Sam Strater as Senior Vice President & General Manager. Strater officially began his tenure on May 6, 2026, stepping into the role with more than two decades of experience in orchestral leadership, artistic planning, and production.

A West Michigan native and graduate of Grand Valley State University, Strater returns to the region after a long and distinguished career with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, where he most recently served as Senior Advisor for Cincinnati Pops Planning. His arrival marks a homecoming of sorts—one that blends deep local roots with national-level orchestral experience.

In Cincinnati, Strater played a central role in shaping one of the country’s most dynamic pops programs. He collaborated with a wide range of artists, composers, and conductors, and helped facilitate multiple national and international tours. His work extended well beyond programming, encompassing recording production, media innovation, and strategic artistic partnerships.

Among his most notable accomplishments, Strater supervised or co-produced eight commercial recordings released on the orchestra’s Fanfare Cincinnati label, including the GRAMMY-nominated American Originals: 1918 and the recently released Harlem Renaissance. He also helped launch the Pops’ American Soundscapes social media video series, expanding the orchestra’s digital storytelling reach. In addition, he co-produced the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s first national television broadcast in over a decade, in collaboration with conductor John Morris Russell, CET Television, and travel host Rick Steves.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sam to the team,” said Mary Tuuk Kuras, Interim CEO of the Grand Rapids Symphony. “His extensive industry expertise, deep experience, and West Michigan community knowledge will be a terrific asset to our organization.”

In his new role, Strater will oversee the Symphony’s artistic planning and operations across West Michigan, working closely with artistic leadership to shape programming that balances tradition with innovation.

His responsibilities will span a wide range of areas, including season planning, concert production, touring, recording projects, budgeting, and labor relations. He will also play a key role in strengthening community partnerships and expanding live performance opportunities throughout the region.

A significant part of his mandate will focus on audience development and patron experience. Working in close collaboration with the Symphony’s marketing team, Strater will help refine strategies to grow ticket sales, enhance earned revenue, and build deeper connections with both longtime supporters and new audiences.

Strater’s career has long reflected a balance between artistic vision and operational execution. Beyond his work in Cincinnati, he has served as an artistic planning advisor and consultant to several major American orchestras, including the Milwaukee Symphony, Seattle Symphony, and National Symphony, as well as ongoing advisory work with the Baltimore Symphony.

That breadth of experience, coupled with his Midwestern roots, positions him uniquely for the Grand Rapids role—one that requires both an understanding of large-scale orchestral operations and a sensitivity to the cultural fabric of West Michigan.