Best of Grand Rapids List: Community & Personalities

Hey, Grand Rapids Magazine fans! Our annual readers’ survey is in, and this year we’re kicking things off a little differently.
We’re skipping winners and finalists. With so many close races (and plenty of ties), it’s safe to say everyone on this list is a winner.
So, without further ado—and in no particular order—here’s our roundup of the very best Grand Rapids has to offer. We’re starting with Communities & Personalities—the people, places, and spots that make our city feel uniquely like home.
Want to see the full list? Grab a copy at Meijer, Schuler Books, D&W, Barnes & Noble, Family Fare, but hurry. The Best of Grand Rapids issue tends to fly off shelves fast! Check Newsstand Outlets for a full list of retailers. Better yet, Subscribe for just $24/year and never miss an issue.
Community & Personalities
Biking Trail
- White Pine Trail
- Millennium Park
- Luton Park
Dog Park
- Grand Ravines Dog Park
- The Pack Indoor Dog Park
- Remington Dog Park
Golf Course
- Egypt Valley Country Club
- The Mines
- Saskatoon Golf Club
Hiking Trail
- Provin Trails Park
- Millennium Park
- Seidman Park
Hotel
- JW Marriott
- Canopy By Hilton
- Hotel Rose
Meteorologist
- George Lessons
- Craig James
- Matt Kirkwood
Orchard
- Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery
- Schwailler’s Country Basket
- Wells Orchards
Park
- Riverside Park
- Millennium Park
- John Ball Zoo
Private School
- Living Stones Academy
- Catholic Central
- Grand Rapids Christian
Radio Personality
- Mark “Smitty” Smith
- Free Beer and Hot Wings
- Jeff Isaac
Rock Climbing Gym
- Higher Ground Rock Climbing Center
Sports Team
- Grand Rapids Griffins
- West Michigan Whitecaps
- Grand Rapids Rise
TV Personality (Female)
- Rachael Ruiz
- Juliet Dragos
- Michelle Dunaway
TV Personality (Male)
- Tom Hillen
- Elliot Grandia
- Matt Kirkwood
TV Station
- Wood TV 8
- FOX 17
- WGVU
Tourist Attraction
- Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
- John Ball Zoo
- Taste of Grand Rapids Tours
Wedding Venue
- Bissell Treehouse at John Ball Zoo
- Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
- Goei Center