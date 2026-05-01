Best of Grand Rapids List: Community & Personalities

Hey, Grand Rapids Magazine fans! Our annual readers’ survey is in, and this year we’re kicking things off a little differently.

We’re skipping winners and finalists. With so many close races (and plenty of ties), it’s safe to say everyone on this list is a winner.

So, without further ado—and in no particular order—here’s our roundup of the very best Grand Rapids has to offer. We’re starting with Communities & Personalities—the people, places, and spots that make our city feel uniquely like home.

Want to see the full list? Grab a copy at Meijer, Schuler Books, D&W, Barnes & Noble, Family Fare, but hurry. The Best of Grand Rapids issue tends to fly off shelves fast! Check Newsstand Outlets for a full list of retailers. Better yet, Subscribe for just $24/year and never miss an issue.

Community & Personalities

Biking Trail

White Pine Trail

Millennium Park

Luton Park

Dog Park

Grand Ravines Dog Park

The Pack Indoor Dog Park

Remington Dog Park

Golf Course

Egypt Valley Country Club

The Mines

Saskatoon Golf Club

Hiking Trail

Provin Trails Park

Millennium Park

Seidman Park

Hotel

JW Marriott

Canopy By Hilton

Hotel Rose

Meteorologist

George Lessons

Craig James

Matt Kirkwood

Orchard

Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery

Schwailler’s Country Basket

Wells Orchards

Park

Riverside Park

Millennium Park

John Ball Zoo

Private School

Living Stones Academy

Catholic Central

Grand Rapids Christian

Radio Personality

Mark “Smitty” Smith

Free Beer and Hot Wings

Jeff Isaac

Rock Climbing Gym

Higher Ground Rock Climbing Center

Sports Team

Grand Rapids Griffins

West Michigan Whitecaps

Grand Rapids Rise

TV Personality (Female)

Rachael Ruiz

Juliet Dragos

Michelle Dunaway

TV Personality (Male)

Tom Hillen

Elliot Grandia

Matt Kirkwood

TV Station

Wood TV 8

FOX 17

WGVU

Tourist Attraction

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

John Ball Zoo

Taste of Grand Rapids Tours

Wedding Venue