Best of Grand Rapids List: Community & Personalities

From local personalities to beloved spots, the people and places that make Grand Rapids feel like home.
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Hey, Grand Rapids Magazine fans! Our annual readers’ survey is in, and this year we’re kicking things off a little differently.

We’re skipping winners and finalists. With so many close races (and plenty of ties), it’s safe to say everyone on this list is a winner.

So, without further ado—and in no particular order—here’s our roundup of the very best Grand Rapids has to offer. We’re starting with Communities & Personalities—the people, places, and spots that make our city feel uniquely like home.

Want to see the full list? Grab a copy at Meijer, Schuler Books, D&W, Barnes & Noble, Family Fare, but hurry. The Best of Grand Rapids issue tends to fly off shelves fast! Check Newsstand Outlets for a full list of retailers. Better yet, Subscribe for just $24/year and never miss an issue.

Community & Personalities

Biking Trail

  • White Pine Trail
  • Millennium Park
  • Luton Park

Dog Park

  • Grand Ravines Dog Park
  • The Pack Indoor Dog Park
  • Remington Dog Park

Golf Course

  • Egypt Valley Country Club
  • The Mines
  • Saskatoon Golf Club

Hiking Trail

  • Provin Trails Park
  • Millennium Park
  • Seidman Park

Hotel

  • JW Marriott
  • Canopy By Hilton
  • Hotel Rose

Meteorologist

  • George Lessons
  • Craig James
  • Matt Kirkwood

Orchard

  • Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery
  • Schwailler’s Country Basket
  • Wells Orchards

Park

  • Riverside Park
  • Millennium Park
  • John Ball Zoo

Private School

  • Living Stones Academy
  • Catholic Central
  • Grand Rapids Christian 

Radio Personality

  • Mark “Smitty” Smith
  • Free Beer and Hot Wings
  • Jeff Isaac

Rock Climbing Gym

  • Higher Ground Rock Climbing Center

 Sports Team

  • Grand Rapids Griffins
  • West Michigan Whitecaps
  • Grand Rapids Rise

TV Personality (Female)

  • Rachael Ruiz
  • Juliet Dragos
  • Michelle Dunaway 

TV Personality (Male)

  • Tom Hillen
  • Elliot Grandia
  • Matt Kirkwood

TV Station

  • Wood TV 8
  • FOX 17
  • WGVU

Tourist Attraction

  • Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
  • John Ball Zoo
  • Taste of Grand Rapids Tours

Wedding Venue

  • Bissell Treehouse at John Ball Zoo
  • Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
  • Goei Center

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