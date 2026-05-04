Seis places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

The official reason for celebrating on Cinco de Mayo is that it commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

The unofficial reason? Mexican food and beverages!

To celebrate, Grand Rapids Magazine has pulled together a list of places where we think the comida and bebidas are más delicioso.

UNO. Downtown, you must try MeXo Tequila & Mezcal Bar and Restaurant. Our favorite chef from Mexico City, Oscar Moreno, and his expert bar staff will treat you to Cinco de Mayo fare done right. MeXo, located at 118 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, brings elevated Mexican cuisine to the heart of the city with style and precision.

DOS. Eastown’s Donkey Taqueria has arguably the best prickly pear margarita north of the Rio Grande. Combined with the sanctity of its outdoor patio and guacamole and tacos that are out of this world, you can’t go wrong at Donkey, located at 665 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids. This year, the neighborhood’s favorite taco go-to will be closing off the street and moving the party outdoors—complete with live music, food trucks, an outdoor bar and more. All ages welcome.

TRES. Just south of town, at 28th and Division, the Beltline Bar—famous for its mouthwatering Wet Burritos, as well as other Tex-Mex favorites, will have just the tequila and cerveza you’re looking for. Beltline Bar, 28th 16 St SE, Grand Rapids.

CUATRO: Head a little further east and Cantina Mexican Grill, located at the intersection of East Paris Ave and 28th St SE, gives forth the feeling of an inviting hacienda once you step inside. With beverages flowing, ample bar seating, and serve-yourself bean dip, it’s a taste of Mexico in an unlikely place. La Cantina, 2770 East Paris Ave, Grand Rapids.

CINCO. In Midtown, Taco Borracho is calling. You can’t miss this one-of-a-kind island-inspired oasis. Its festive atmosphere, indoor/outdoor seating, and congenial waitstaff will have you coming back for a second or third helping. Taco Borracho, 755 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids.

SEIS. Byron Center and Wyoming residents are going to want to head over to Little Mexico Bar & Grill. It’s a hidden gem with one of the best chile rellenos around, and a fully stocked bar, of course. Little Mexico, 5651 Byron Center Ave SW, Wyoming.

For everyone who wants to celebrate at home, here’s a specialty of the house, Grand Rapids Magazine’s Tequila Mockingbird, because…why not?

Recipe: Tequila Mockingbird

A pink, grapefruit-forward Paloma with a hint of limoncello

Summer is coming, and this cocktail has a little intrigue built in. Bright grapefruit juice takes the lead, lime adds its sharp verdict, and a splash of limoncello La Croix delivers a subtle surprise you won’t see coming—like the plot twist in a classic courtroom drama. Rim the glass with Tajín, pour over ice, and let your taste buds decide the verdict.

Ingredients (per drink)

• 2 oz Cabo Wabo Tequila Blanco

• 1 oz fresh-squeezed lime juice (about 1 lime)

• 3–4 oz grapefruit juice

• 1–2 oz limoncello La Croix (adjust to taste)

• Ice

• Tajín, for rimming the glass

• Optional garnish: grapefruit wedge or lime wheel

Instructions

Rim the glass: Rub a lime wedge around a rocks glass and dip in Tajín to coat. Build the drink: Fill the glass with ice. Add tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and limoncello La Croix. Stir gently: Combine without losing the sparkle from the La Croix. Garnish and serve: Add a grapefruit wedge or lime wheel. Sip and enjoy.

Tips / Variations

• Adjust the La Croix for more effervescence and subtle flavor.

• Blanco tequila gives a crisp, bright taste; gold adds depth and warmth.

• Sprinkle a tiny pinch of Tajín over the top for extra flair.