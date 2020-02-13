Valentine’s Day restaurants

Grand Rapids’ burgeoning restaurant scene fills just about every niche and features tons of places to spend a romantic evening with your significant other. And if you happen to be single this year, no worries; you can celebrate love with friends and family, too! Just don’t forget to show your furry friends at home some love with leftovers.

Looking for a Valentine’s Day brunch you won’t forget? Check out The Friesian Gastro Pub, 720 Michigan St. NE. From stuffed pancakes to a bloody mary board for the ages, this gastropub is sure to blow your date away. If you’re visiting from out of town, it’s only a five-minute walk to the Hampton Inn & Suites Grand Rapids, no Uber necessary!

Ando Sushi, 415 Bridge St. NW, is the ideal spot if you’re looking to enjoy high-quality sushi and specialty made drinks with your Valentine’s Day date. The backroom of Ando has a fireplace to help you warm up, along with a selection of piping hot ramen bowls packed with protein, veggies and more.

From Michigan-made beer to Old Belgium brews, Graydon’s Crossing, 1223 Plainfield Ave. NE, has it all. Luckily for all love birds, Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday this year, meaning the Friday specials at Graydon’s will be in full swing. If you’re looking for a relaxing Valentine’s Day date that won’t burn a hole in your wallet, Graydon’s Crossing is the place to go.

New Hotel Mertens, 35 Oakes St. SW, is a great place to finish off your Valentine’s Day with a glass of wine and desserts that are out of this world. The housemade gelato sundae is sure to be a big topic of conversation, and the chocolate pot de crème will leave you speechless. Enjoy a romantic night by candlelight or even head to the rooftop, which features fire pits, blankets and warm beverages. Reserve your table early as New Hotel Mertens is sure to be packed.

If you’re looking for an intimate dining experience with food that reminds you of home, look no further than Grove, 919 Cherry St. SE. Grove is for adventurous and unpredictable eaters, as well as those who enjoy the classics, from steak to duck leg confit. The menu at Grove changes regularly, so you are sure to have something different for your next visit.