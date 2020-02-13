Editor’s pick

Tiramisu is one of my favorite desserts, and Amore Trattoria Italiana is one of my favorite places in the city to get it. In part, it’s because I receive a heaping portion upon ordering this decadent dessert made with layers of mascarpone cream, ladyfingers dipped in espresso, chocolate and amaretti cookies. But you really can’t go wrong with any dessert at Amore. The cannoli, panna cotta and spumoni bomba are all terrific.

Chef Jenna Arcidiacono offers free cooking classes throughout the year, too. So, for some hands-on fun, be sure to keep an eye on Amore’s website.

Charlsie Dewey

Managing Editor, Grand Rapids Magazine